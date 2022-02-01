UPS stock rips to a record high, CEO says results are sustainable

UPS CEO Carol Tome says the shipping giant is firing on all 12 cylinders as it focuses on more profitable packages and feels the tailwinds of greater online shopping and increased shipments of health care products such as COVID-19 vaccines.

"We think they [the results] are sustainable," Tome told Yahoo Finance Live in an exclusive interview.

On Tuesday, UPS smashed analyst sales and profit forecasts on the back of a strong holiday shopping season online. The company's operating profit margins expanded in all business segments, in part fueled by Tome's strategy to zero in on things UPS does well and trim other areas.

Prices for package delivery stayed firm too, owing to strong demand.

"We are leaning into the segments of the market that really value our end-to-end network. We are working revenue quality hard. We used to think a package is a package. That is just not the case any longer," Tome added.

Here is how UPS performed relative to Wall Street analyst estimates:

Net Sales: $27.8 billion vs. $27.08 billion

U.S. Package Sales: $17.70 billion vs. $17.72 billion

International Package Sales: $5.4 billion vs. $5.23 billion

Supply Chain Solutions Sales: $4.68 vs. $4.21 billion

Adjusted Operating Margin: % vs. 12.7%

Diluted EPS: $3.59 vs. $3.10

UPS shares rocketed to a fresh record by afternoon trading, up 14% to $229.94.

Big Brown also delivered an upbeat 2022 outlook, saying it would achieve its 2023 sales and operating margin targets one year ahead of schedule.

For 2022, UPS sees sales of $102 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 13.7%. The Street had been modeling for UPS to hit $100 billion in sales this year.

Says Tome, "It is really an exciting time for us. We say internally that we are writing the next chapter of this 115-year old company."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit