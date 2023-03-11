UPS supervisor in Gainesville accused of stealing gold, ammunition from packages

Mar. 10—A UPS supervisor at the Centennial Drive hub in Gainesville stole gold, silver and ammunition from packages for more than a year, according to authorities.

Parker Lee Sheridan, 22, of Lula, was arrested at his workplace Thursday, March 9. He was booked in to the Hall County jail on one count each of felony theft by taking and felony theft by deception.

He was released that evening after posting a $27,700 bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office began investigating in early February after company officials reported it to law enforcement.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the items taken were more than $25,000, though it would be "safe to assume (the amount is) much higher."

Booth said Sheridan was accused of stealing more than 100 items from packages being sent through the hub for delivery, though it's unclear how many packages were involved.

"It's our understanding he kind of got to know the indicators or the looks of the packages that contained the items he was looking for, the metals and the ammo," Booth said. "... He was accustomed to what the boxes looked like that contained those items."

The Sheriff's Office investigators believe some of the items were sold for cash.

"Investigators have recovered some of the stolen property and are working to locate more," Booth wrote in a news release. "The case remains under investigation."

Booth said some of the items recovered were located at "several different pawn shops in the area where Sheridan had sold them."

No attorney information for Sheridan was available from Magistrate Court officials.