UPS supervisor stole silver, gold and ammunition from work and sold it, Georgia cops say

A UPS supervisor is accused of lining his pockets after stealing more than $25,000 worth of items from his job, Georgia authorities said.

The 22-year-old man was arrested March 9 after deputies said he pilfered gold, silver and ammunition from packages at the UPS Customer Center in Gainesville, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s accused of taking more than 100 items, some of which he sold for cash, police said. Authorities said the alleged theft went on for more than a year.

He is charged with theft by taking and theft by deception, according to authorities.

Deputies launched an investigation in February after UPS officials reported the stolen property, according to a news release. Investigators recovered some of the items and are working to find more, authorities said.

The man was booked into the Hall County Jail and later released after posting a $27,700 bond, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gainesville is about 55 miles northeast of Atlanta.

College student stole $547K from her jewelry store job and bought a Tesla, cops say

Duo caught with stolen fire hydrant during traffic stop, Alabama cops say

Manager leaves Walmart with $135,000 cash stuffed into shopping bag, Illinois cops say