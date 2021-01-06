UPS worker seen on racist rant footage while delivering to a Latino household is fired

Nicole Acevedo

A UPS driver who went on a racist rant while delivering a package to a Latino household in Milwaukee several days before Christmas Day has been terminated, a company spokesperson told NBC News on Tuesday.

Footage caught by the home's video doorbell camera on the evening of Dec. 17 shows a white man wearing a UPS uniform, standing on a porch while holding a package and writing what appears to be a "failed to deliver" notice.

“Now you don’t get f------ nothing...You can’t read and write and speak the f------ English language," the UPS driver is seen saying as he pastes the notice in the home's door. A young Latino police officer lives in the house.

"UPS is huge, they're global and this serves for any other businesses that are delivering packages, you can't do that. You can't just look at a package and make these crazy assumptions," Shirley Aviles, the mother of the Latino officer who lives in the house, told NBC News by phone.

Due to privacy concerns, the name of the terminated UPS driver is not being disclosed.

The Latino advocacy group Forward Latino organized a press conference Tuesday on behalf of the Latino police officer and his mother, nearly two weeks after the incident, following multiple failed attempts to get UPS to respond, Forward Latino President Darryl Morin said. The young police officer, who was not identified, was not at the press conference.

"The only information this driver had that could serve as a trigger for this deep-seated hate was the name on the package," Morin said during the press conference. The last name on the package was Aviles.

Digital logs from the video doorbell camera service provided by the family and shared with reporters by Forward Latino do not show the UPS worker ringing the doorbell when he delivered the package to the Aviles household. Morin added there's also no evidence that the worker ever knocked on the door.

"The package was a Christmas gift that we eventually received after Christmas Day, but what if it happened to have time-sensitive content like an epipen or a book I needed to take a final," the police officer's mom said. "I don't get it. It's just sad."

"So what we have here is a very intentional act to ruin Christmas for somebody, for someone to spew this hateful rhetoric, and quite honestly to deceive their employer," Morin said.

Matthew O’Connor, senior manager of media relations at UPS, said in an email that the company "immediately contacted the family to offer our deepest apologies when we learned about this incident."

"There is no place in any community for racism, bigotry or hate. This is very serious and we promptly took action, terminating the driver’s employment. UPS is wholeheartedly committed to diversity, equity and inclusion,” he said.

The Aviles family learned about the UPS driver's termination following the press conference Tuesday.

However, Aviles said, "this is bigger than just 'hey, I'm sorry, he's been fired and we apologize.'"

"This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them. That's important because that's when you see people's true colors and that's what's scary," said Aviles, who works at a locally-known social service agency.

The Milwaukee community has been shaken by racially charged incidents. A Peruvian immigrant suffered acid burns to his face in an alleged racist attack back in November 2019. More recently, protests have been growing following the Kenosha police shooting that paralyzed 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Aviles and Forward Latino are urging UPS to "make greater investments" in anti-bias and inclusion training.

UPS drivers go through a "professionalism and anti-harassment training" when hired for the position, O'Connor said. The company also donates to multiple causes and scholarship funds through the UPS Foundation.

UPS is the single largest employer in the Teamsters Union. However, "this is a personnel issue that the local union does not have comment on," a Teamster spokesperson said in an email.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • No charges in Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, district attorney announces

    None of the Kenosha, Wis., police officers involved in an August shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down will face criminal charges, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced on Tuesday.

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • Pakistan's Hazara say no end to Quetta sit-in without justice for slain miners

    Members of the Shi'ite Hazara minority in Pakistan who have blockaded a highway in Quetta with the bodies of slain coal miners said on Tuesday they will not withdraw until Prime Minister Imran Khan meets them and the killers are brought to justice. Islamic State militants slit the throats of 11 miners in a residential compound near a mine site in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, filming the entire incident and later posting it online. Thousands of Hazaras have since staged a protest, arranging the coffins across a highway in the provincial capital Quetta.

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • China to punish lawyers hired to help Hong Kong protesters

    Chinese authorities intend to revoke licences for human rights lawyers hired to help a group of Hong Kong protesters arrested in late August while trying to flee to Taiwan. Ten of the arrested protesters were convicted last week for illegal border crossing and organising the trip. A Chinese court sentenced them to prison for terms ranging from seven months to two years, and slapped fines of up to 15,000 yuan (£1,700). The remaining two, minors at the time of arrest, were ordered sent back to Hong Kong. Two lawyers, Lu Siwei and Ren Quanniu, were hired by the protesters’ families to assist in their defence, but both were barred by Chinese authorities from representing the activists. Instead, the 12 defendants were forced to use government-appointed lawyers. Mr Lu received a notice on Monday accusing him of “repeatedly posting inappropriate comments online,” without providing details. Mr Ren was reprimanded on Dec 31 via a similar notice, for allegedly mishandling a 2018 case when he represented a member of the Falun Gong, a spiritual group banned and persecuted in China. Aside from being hired to represent the Hong Kong protesters, Mr Ren also recently represented Zhang Zhan, a Chinese citizen journalist, who was sentenced in late December to four years in prison, for reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

  • GOP split over Trump, election runs across deep-red Wyoming

    A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump's widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory include Wyoming's newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden: If Dems win in Georgia, '$2,000 checks will go out the door'

    President-elect delivers remarks at an Atlanta drive-in rally for Democratic Senate candidates

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • India readies roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines for 300 million people

    India is set to roll out a COVID-19 vaccination programme by next week, aiming to cover 300 million people by July, its top health official said in what would be one of the world's largest inoculation drives against the coronavirus. Authorities have readied some 29,000 cold storage facilities across the country and large scale vaccination dry-runs have been conducted in 125 districts encompassing all states, federal health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. "A final call will be taken by the government," Bhushan told a press briefing when asked about a specific roll-out date.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind" and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Georgia secretary of state says runoffs hit 'new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency' at ballot box

  • Qatar Emir welcomed to Gulf summit with a hug by Saudi crown prince as three-and-a-half year blockade ends

    The Emir of Qatar arrived in Saudi Arabia today to a warm embrace by the Saudi Crown Prince as the two leaders sought to end a protracted feud between Gulf countries. The meeting came just hours after Saudi Arabia opened its land, sea and air borders to Qatar on Monday night, allowing Sheik Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to attend a regional summit and sign a new “stability and solidarity” agreement. Qatar has been shunned by neighbouring countries for more than three and a half years since Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates all imposed a boycott in 2017. The four countries accused the small but wealthy peninsula nation of supporting Islamist terrorism - which Qatar has denied - and becoming too close with their regional rival, Iran. But footage of the Emir’s arrival in the north-western city of Al-Ula today showed Sheikh Tamim, 40, being tightly hugged by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the 35-year-old de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, even as both men wore face masks as a precaution against coronavirus. Along with regional leaders and ministers, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was also invited to attend today’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, after giving his support to Kuwaiti officials who have been mediating between the countries.

  • Israel says Palestinian arrested in killing of settler

    Israel's internal security agency on Monday released details about a detained Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank last month. The Shin Bet identified the suspect as Muhammad Cabha, 40, from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank. Cabha is suspected of killing Esther Horgan, a 53-year-old mother of six, while she was out jogging in a forest near her home in the West Bank settlement of Tel Manashe on Dec. 20.

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

    Saudi Arabia will open its airspace and land border to Qatar in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that deeply divided U.S. defense partners, frayed societal ties and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf states, officials said late Monday. Qatar's only land border has been mostly closed since mid-2017, when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain launched a blockade against the tiny Gulf state, accusing it of supporting Islamist extremist groups and of having warm ties with Iran.

  • Trump administration reportedly passes over career prosecutor to replace Atlanta U.S. attorney who abruptly resigned

    After the U.S. attorney in Atlanta abruptly resigned, the Trump administration has reportedly bypassed a top career prosecutor to name his acting replacement.U.S. Attorney Byung "BJay" Pak resigned on Monday even though he was previously expected to stay in his position until Inauguration Day, Talking Points Memo previously reported. Now, the Trump administration "is bypassing his first assistant, a career prosecutor, to name a new acting leader from outside the office," Talking Points Memo reported on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, which noted that normally, the number two official "would take the place of a U.S. attorney upon his departure."Instead, Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will reportedly serve as the new acting U.S. attorney in Atlanta. It wasn't clear why Pak departed earlier than expected, but Talking Points Memo reports he cited "unforeseen circumstances" in an internal memo.The news of Pak's early departure came after The Washington Post reported on a leaked phone call in which President Trump pressured Georgia's secretary of state to "find" him enough votes to reverse his loss in the state. On the recording, Trump also accused Pak of being a "never Trumper," according to The Associated Press. In a statement Monday, Pak said serving in the position "has been the greatest honor of my professional career."More stories from theweek.com After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun

  • 17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 4.8 million administered: U.S. CDC

    The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said. According to the tally posted on Jan. 4, the agency had administered 4,563,260 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 15,418,500 doses. A total of 3,260,775 vaccine doses were distributed for use in long-term care facilities and 429,066 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Family asks for help in release of Kashmir separatist leader

    The family of a prominent separatist leader from disputed Kashmir who is being held in an Indian jail for alleged anti-state activities appealed Monday to the United Nations for help in securing her release. Ahmad bin Qasim, the son of Aasiyeh Andrabi, who heads an Islamic women’s group in Indian-controlled Kashmir, was joined by Pakistan human rights minister Shireen Mazari in issuing the appeal during a rare news conference in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.