Upscale DC-area mall evacuated after gunfire erupts, Virginia police say

An upscale shopping mall in the Washington, D.C. area was evacuated after gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia said a fight broke out among a small group of people at the Tysons Corner Center in Tysons, Virginia, and one man described as a Black male in a black hoodie displayed a firearm and fired shots.

"Officers are clearing the mall to ensure suspects are no longer present and assisting those sheltering in place," police said.

Fairfax County police said there were no reports of an active shooter.

"If you are sheltered, please stay in place until officers come to assist," the Virginia law enforcement agency also said.

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but three people were transported to area hospitals because of injuries sustained while fleeing from the mall.

Police say that an individual fired a gun multiple times inside the mall, but no one was hit.

The incident took place on the second floor of the mall, according to police, who said that they do not have any suspects in custody.

According to police, investigators are working through evidence and security footage to identify suspects and said that their names and charges will be released shortly.

The mall will re-open Sunday morning, according to police.