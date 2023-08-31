An upscale Korean BBQ spot is on the verge of opening in this thriving Columbia area

In the last decade, Columbia’s Main Street has been reinvigorated with a host of new restaurants, bars, hotels, shops and more.

Now it is set to add an upscale Korean barbecue spot to its roster.

MOA Korean BBQ & Bar is set to open at 1333 Main St., not far from Cantina 76 and the recently opened Kao Thai. MOA teased its imminent opening in a recent Facebook post.

“Located in the heart of downtown Columbia, we will be serving an exquisite multi-course menu,” the restaurant posted. “Offering tasteful marinades with small portions of modern Korean dishes. We’re aiming to have our soft opening early to mid September!”

The company that owns the Columbia MOA restaurant also owns the tony 929 Kitchen and Bar in the Vista and a MOA Korean BBQ location in Charlotte. 929 Kitchen opened in 2018 and has proved to be a popular destination in Columbia’s Vista nightlife and entertainment district, specializing in authentic Korean offerings with a modern flair. Meanwhile, MOA in Charlotte opened in 2020 and focuses on upscale Korean barbecue and diverse bar offerings.

The opening of MOA on Main Street has been highly anticipated, as the restaurant was initially announced in late 2021. It will join a busy restaurant corridor, being just down the block from Cantina 76 and Kao Thai and across the street from Market on Main