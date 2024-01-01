Upscale Myrtle Beach piano bar plans to close on Jan. 1. Here’s what’s going to happen

88 Keys Piano Bar, located at 6613 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, will close Jan. 1 to start renovations for the new year.

Owner Shad Velasco said 88 Keys is taking over the space where New York Pizza and Deli was next door and doubling in size. The plan is to tear down the wall between the restaurants to allow the piano bar to go from 32 seats to around 70, and increase the size of the bar to be able to fit two performers. 88 Keys will also get its own bathrooms, as it currently shares them with The Library, another restaurant next door owned by Velasco.

88 Keys Piano Bar opened with a slow start in the midst of the pandemic in May 2020, Velasco said. But when the pandemic receded, his business grew quickly and there was not enough space for everyone who wanted to come. He said he’s most excited to hire more bartenders.

Renovations are expected to start within the next couple weeks, depending on permits from the city. Velasco said he hopes to reopen in March.

“There’s not one employee that’s not excited and, to be honest, our customers are even more excited,” Velasco said. “There’s a lot of energy around that place and I’m happy to be a part of it”