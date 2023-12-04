New upscale Roseville bistro opens with the ‘spirit of California.’ What’s on the menu?

Roseville’s newest seasonal restaurant and bar offers an elevated farm-to-fork experience.

Rose Park Bistro hosted its soft opening on Thursday at 1017 Galleria Blvd, Suite 160, in the Fountains at Roseville, with seasonal California ingredients and wines. In a phone interview, co-restaurant owner Bulent Ozel said everything is made in-house — from the sauces to the bread.

A grand opening party may be held sometime in January.

Ozel — who is also the co-owner of Park & Howard Bistro in Burlingame in San Mateo County — moved to the area and secured the space for Rose Park Bistro in March. He said the entire restaurant was renovated and now features velvet seating, black and white flooring, and modern light fixtures.

“Welcome to Rose Park Bistro, where every dish tells a story of innovation, passion, and the vibrant spirit of California,” the restaurant wrote on its website. “Join us for an extraordinary dining adventure, where our commitment to modern California cuisine is showcased in every detail, from the plate to the glass.”

The more than 4,000-square-foot indoor space fits 150 people. The outdoor space holds up to 100 people.

Reservations can be made online or over the phone at 916-474-5658. Walk-ins are welcome.

What’s on the menu?

There’s something for everyone — even people with gluten allergies.

The food menu is packed with appetizers, sides, soups and salads, and entrées priced between $8 and $42. Options include butternut squash gnocchi with almonds, beets with goat cheese, teriyaki-flavored steak with lemon mashed potatoes, and poached buttered lobster with garlic roasted tomatoes.

Gluten-free options include mushroom risotto, grilled salmon, seafood paella, lamp chops and steak.

Pair your food with beer, champagne, red or white wine, or rosé from the “renowned vineyards of California.” Mocktails range from a $6 glass of mango lime herbal drink to a $8 berry lemonade.

The eight different cocktails include a $14 glass of gin with cucumber and sriracha and a $16 glass of vodka with a “grapefruit infused smoke bubble.”

Rose Park Bistro opens in Roseville

Address: 1017 Galleria Blvd. Suite 160, Roseville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays

Phone: 916-474-5658

