Upset by being cutoff at Bellingham casino, man allegedly threatens employees with gun

After being cut off at a Bellingham sports grill and casino and escorted outside, a Texas man reportedly pulled a gun and threatened two employees.

The Bellingham Police Department booked Robert D. Martinez, 25, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Sept. 30, on suspicion of harassment, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. Jail records show Martinez was released later Friday on $15,000 bail.

Officers were called at approximately 1:07 a.m. Friday to the 3700 block of Meridian Street after employees reported they had cut off Martinez and asked him to leave after he became highly intoxicated and broke a beer bottle in the bathroom, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

The two employees escorted Martinez outside, documents state, but he continued to be argumentative with the employees.

Martinez then removed an item both employees described as a small, black handgun from his waistband, racked a round in the chamber and held it up in the air, according to documents. One of the employees reported Martinez then threatened them, causing the employees to run to safety back inside.

Police located Martinez in a room at a nearby hotel, documents state, and he told police that he was upset with the employees because he felt they were “being racist and kicking him out for no reason.” Martinez also reportedly told police that he was pretending to remove a gun from his waistband and rack it, but that there had been no gun.

Under RCW 9.41.300, it is illegal to carry a gun into an establishment classified by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board as off-limits to anyone younger than 21.