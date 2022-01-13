Upset with how the dishes were washed, Lena man beat his son. He got 3 years in prison

Victor Alberts enters Oconto County Circuit Court on Jan. 7, 2022, for a sentencing hearing for child abuse, possession of a short-barreled firearm and disorderly conduct.

OCONTO – A Lena man who struck his 15-year-old son repeatedly with his hands and at least once with a bag of books was sentenced to three years in prison.

Victor J. Alberts, 56, will also serve three years on extended supervision, followed by three years of probation for possession of a short-barreled firearm, Judge Jay N. Conley decided on Jan. 7. The gun was found by Oconto County deputies while they were investigating the child abuse complaint.

“You’re his dad. You’re supposed to be his protector, you’re supposed to be his guiding light, you’re supposed to be his safe shelter,” Conley told Alberts. “You’re not only supposed to love him, you’re supposed to give him unconditional love … and you’re beating the crap out of him over the way he did the dishes.”

According to the criminal complaint, Alberts became agitated on Jan. 17, 2020, after seeing the dishes were not washed to his satisfaction. He demanded the boy do them over, but the boy walked to the stairs instead.

Alberts pushed the boy, who fell, and when he stood up, Alberts punched him in the face until he fell again, the boy said in his statement to investigators. He covered up his neck and head with his hands as Alberts continued to hit him in the back with closed fists, then grabbed a full bag of books and hit him in the back with it.

“He (then) kept hitting me in the back with his hand, until he got tired and stopped,” the boy said in a statement to an investigator. "Then I cleaned myself up and stood in the living room. He said I was going to take my pills and keep them and in 48 hours I was going to get lethargic and die ... and he would look at the pills and smile.”

“What a horrible thing to say to your child after you’ve beaten them,” said Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe, who said that the boy had been subjected to other abuse. “This is the reality that (the boy) lived every day.”

The pre-sentence investigation – a lengthy document prepared by a state Probation and Parole agent that includes the background and views of victims and the defendant – stated that Alberts only admitted to slapping the boy and blamed him for being a difficult child, Rowe said.

Story continues

“I didn’t see anything in the PSI that expressed concern for his family, for what they’re going through and what this has done to them – no accountability, no personal responsibility,” she said.

Rowe recommended the maximum sentence on the two charges – three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision each for physical abuse of a child-intentionally cause bodily harm and the firearms charge, plus an additional 90 days jail for disorderly conduct. That charge relates to a vulgar remark Alberts made to a Child Protection Services employee who was investigating the case.

Defense attorney Alf Langan’s sentence recommendation was made in a written sentencing memorandum and was not disclosed during the hearing.

Langan said no justification exists for striking the boy, and Alberts was not blaming the youth for his actions.

“He does not excuse himself from the behavior he stands convicted of committing,” Langan said. “He understands that what he did to (the boy) was terrible, and he’s paid a terrible price for that. He’s lost his family, he’s lost his house (and) his health has been compromised.”

Langan argued against a lengthy prison term on the firearms charge. He said Alberts has had the gun since he was 10 and didn’t know it was illegal.

“I don’t think the court should use that particular charge for the sentence to further punish Victor for the other two charges,” he said.

Alberts declined to make a statement.

Conley sentenced Alberts to three years of probation on the weapons charge, but also stayed a sentence of three years in prison and three years of extended supervision that could be reinstated if Alberts violates his probation terms.

However, Conley issued the maximum sentence on the abuse count, saying the fact that three sisters witnessed the beating made it even worse.

The girls seeing that "horror” sent a message that Alberts was “the dictator and ruler of this household and this is how I rule,” Conley said.

Conley also sentenced Alberts to the maximum 90 days jail for the disorderly conduct, to be served consecutively.

Alberts received 382 days jail credit and was ordered not to have contact with his children and ex-wife, and pay $1,539 in court costs and state DNA surcharges.

The incident with the boy prompted additional investigation, which led to Alberts being charged Dec. 22, 2020, with 22 felony counts and one misdemeanor charge alleging the physical, emotional and sexual abuse of six of his seven children.

He was originally scheduled to be tried in September, which was delayed for a month, on 23 charges after the two cases were merged and the sexual assault charges deleted.

Just before the trial was to start, Rowe filed a new charging document with seven charges. Alberts pleaded no contest to three charges, the other four counts — three counts of physical abuse of a child and a battery charge — were then dismissed without prejudice.

However, on Jan. 4 Rowe refiled 15 felony counts and one misdemeanor charges, which allege the physical and mental abuse of five of his seven children. He faces an arraignment on those charges on Feb. 15.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Lena man sentenced to prison after beating son over his dishwashing