Upset man allegedly pulled knife on casino employees

Aug. 8—A man accused of walking into a U.S. 93 casino, causing a scene and pulling a knife on employees over the weekend faces multiple felony charges in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors brought Tyler Jay Walter, 38, on counts of assault with a weapon and tampering with evidence following his Aug. 5 arrest. His arraignment in district court remains as yet unscheduled.

Kalispell Police officers responded to the U.S. 93 casino about 8:07 p.m. for a disturbance call. Employees there told investigators that Walter, who was previously barred from the business, walked in upset and began yelling at them and hollering about a man in a white shirt that he planned on stabbing, according to court documents.

When the employees asked him to leave, Walter allegedly threatened to knife them.

"I'll stab you guys, too," Walter said, according to court documents.

He fled after the employees' announced they were calling 911, court documents said.

Officers found Walter at Lions Park. He denied possessing a knife, but admitted having a blade when he entered the casino, court documents said. Walter allegedly said he tossed it into a dumpster after leaving the casino.

Despite a search of nearby waste receptacles, investigators were unable to turn up the knife, court documents said.

Walter previously faced a felony assault with a weapon case in district court, but saw the 2022 charge dismissed after reaching a deferred prosecution agreement in December. In that case, Walter allegedly threatened his father and another man with a knife.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.