‘Upset’ neighbor shoots 8 people, killing 2, over blocked driveway, Michigan cops say

A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over a parked car left two people dead and six injured, according to Michigan authorities.

The “fatal shooting” took place early Sunday, July 31, in west Detroit, the Detroit Police Department said in a news release.

According to officials, the shooter was “upset” about his driveway being blocked by a parked car.

The man fired into the air and went inside his home to retrieve another weapon, Fox 2 reported. Returning, the man fired at the people in the car then at a home across the street, WXYZ reported.

Two people were killed, officers told McClatchy News, and six were injured.

A neighbor told WXYZ that the first round of shooting “was like 25 shots. The second round was 30 shots.”

Similarly, another neighbor told Fox 2 that the man shot “over across the street about 30 or 40 times.”

Officers have scheduled a news conference about the incident for Monday afternoon.

