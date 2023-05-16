Upset over uncle’s OD death, man shot 2 people dead in Lakewood, charging papers say

A 30-year-old man shot and killed two people early Monday in a Lakewood apartment the day after his uncle died after overdosing in the same unit, according to charging documents.

Ontario Lavell Pruitt was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors wrote in charging papers that he has prior felony convictions, including convictions for first-degree theft, third-degree assault, attempted unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Pruitt called a Lakewood Police Department detective the day of the shooting to turn himself in, according to the declaration for determination of probable cause. He allegedly told deputies he was sorry for what happened and that he had overreacted.

According to the probable cause document, Pruitt’s uncle died Sunday after overdosing, possibly on fentanyl, at Wisteria Walk Apartments, 3607 112th St. SW. In the early hours of Monday morning, the defendant, his cousin and a friend went there to inquire about the details of the overdose. The uncle reportedly raised Pruitt and was like a father to him.

The cousin later told detectives Pruitt was face-to-face with one man — identified in the documents as J.S. — when the victim fell to the ground and gunshots rang out. The cousin reportedly said he immediately fled, and according to detectives, he was adamant that he and the friend he was with didn’t know Pruitt had a gun, records state.

The victims have yet to be publicly identified. According to court records and police, J.S. was a tenant of the apartment, and he was about 70 years old. Police said the other victim, who was in his 50s, was J.S.’s acquaintance.

Detectives believe Pruitt pushed J.S. to the ground when he opened the apartment door, shot the other man, then fired six bullets into J.S. while he was on the ground, according to the probable cause document. The other victim reportedly appeared to have a single gunshot wound to his head and a possible second shot to his shoulder blade.

The gun used in the shooting hasn’t been recovered, records state. Prosecutors wrote in charging papers that Pruitt did not provide detectives with any information about its location.