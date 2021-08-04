Upset in Overland Park mayor race: Councilman loses to newcomer and a longtime foe

In an upset, Mike Czinege, a newcomer who has touted himself as the Republican candidate in Overland Park’s nonpartisan mayoral race, was the top-vote getter in Tuesday’s primary election.

Czinege won 38.6% of the vote, far more than either of the two incumbent city councilmen in the race. He will advance to the November election with Councilman Curt Skoog, who won 23.4% of the votes. They defeated Councilman Faris Farassati, with 20.7%, and attorney Clay Norkey, another newcomer, with 17.3%.

Czinege, a retired AMC Theatres executive, has campaigned on curbing the city’s use of tax incentives for private development, as well as preventing “rising property crime, drug crime, and violent crime” in the booming suburb. He has earned the support of former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer, who is running for the office again, as well as Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden.

In a tweet, Colyer said, “Mike is an outsider who will protect our freedoms from radical liberal power-grabs.”

But Czinege also has received pushback for openly bringing partisan politics into the race, including the GOP elephant on his campaign logo.

Skoog, 58, has 16 years of experience on the council. Tuesday night, he said he has a “track record of leading Overland Park forward to to be one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.” He is endorsed by Mayor Carl Gerlach, who is retiring, as well as former mayor and Johnson County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert.

Farassati was the first to announce his campaign for mayor after Gerlach cast the deciding vote to approve a $200 million tax incentive package for the redevelopment of the Brookridge Golf Course. A Democrat, Farassati has been the most vocal opponent of tax incentives on the council, making it a top issue of this mayor’s race.

But he was defeated by Czinege, who offers a similar stance on incentives.

“The message of reform, the message of fiscal responsibility, the message of listening to the voice of the people, the message of transparency, which is something that for the last four years I have tried to promote, won tonight,” Farassati said. “And I hope that the status quo in Overland Park hears it clearly. It didn’t have my name on the ticket, but the message is clear where the people of Overland Park have their priorities.”

Story continues

Farassati has often been at odds with Skoog and the majority of the council. Farassati, who joined the City Council in 2017, will keep that seat, with his term expiring in 2024.

Czinege was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.

Czinege, 67, believes the city should not offer subsidies to developers building luxury apartment complexes, and should use them only in blighted areas. He said he’s fighting for Overland Park to maintain its suburban feel, which he believes should be free of a proliferation of high-rise apartment buildings, congestion and express toll lanes, which the council approved for U.S. 69.

Skoog, who works as the Kansas City branch manager for the Institute for Building Technology and Safety, offers a different vision for the future of Overland Park.

He has argued he is best suited to serve as a collaborative mayor, and to help the booming city continue to develop, attract jobs and remain an “economic powerhouse” in Kansas. He is much more favorable toward the city offering incentives to development projects, and supported adding toll lanes on U.S. 69, saying it was the most cost effective and efficient way to expand the congested highway.

Skoog has argued that he has only voted in favor of tax incentives when he feels the benefit to the city outweighs the developer, and when the project fits Overland Park’s plans for future growth. He said it’s important for the city to maintain a balance of new residential and commercial development.

Skoog and Farassati have frequently sparred while on the council together. While Farassati has called Skoog the “status quo,” Skoog has called his fellow councilman overly negative and self-interested.

According to the Johnson County election office, about 60% of eligible voters in Johnson County had races to vote for on Tuesday. But with all precincts reporting, the office showed that 13.6%, or 36,741 voters, cast ballots.

Four council races also were narrowed down in Tuesday’s primary.

In the 1st Ward in northern Overland Park, incumbent Councilman Logan Heley won 58.9%, and will face newcomer Ryan Spencer, who received 22.6%. They defeated Carol Merritt, 12.8%, and Michael Czerniewski, with 5.7%.

In the 2nd Ward, north of Interstate 435 and south of 87th Street, two newcomers advance to fill the vacancy left open by Skoog as he runs for mayor. Melissa Cheatham won 54.9% and advances with Roger Tarbutton, with 32.7%. They defeated Tony Medina, at 12.4%.

In the 4th Ward, which covers a portion of the western half of the city from 119th Street south to 151st Street, newcomer Scott Mosher won the majority of votes, 44.3%, followed by incumbent Stacie Gram, with 31.8%. They defeated first-time candidate Ty Gardner, with 24%.

And in Overland Park’s 5th Ward, south of I-435 and east of Antioch Road, newcomer Sam Passer will advance, with 47%, along with Sheila Rodriguez, with 38.9%. They defeated Amy Goodman-Long, 14%.

The winners of November’s general election will take office at a crucial time for the city, as its population continues to grow, bringing with it new challenges for development, housing and the cost of living. And another wrinkle was added in the race Monday night, when City Manager Bill Ebel announced he plans to retire in 2022. The council and mayor will now be tasked with filling the city’s highest-ranking staff position.

City Council races

Two incumbents will compete to keep their seats in the November election.

In the 1st Ward, incumbent Councilman Heley, 28, community engagement manager for Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City, is seeking his second term on the council. He said his voting record speaks for itself, touting his efforts to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance protecting the LGBTQ community from job and housing discrimination, plus fighting for affordable housing and climate action.

Spencer, a payroll specialist with a background in business and the hospitality industry, has largely advocated for the city to stop its use of tax incentives for most private development.

Another incumbent, Gram is still in the race, despite newcomer Mosher winning the highest number of votes.

Gram, 54, is seeking a full term after being appointed to fill a vacancy last year in the 4th Ward. She is vice president of health care claims for CNA insurance in Overland Park. She also has a long background volunteering with the Blue Valley school district, and served on the board of the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce.

Mosher, 66, is the father of Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher, who was killed in a shootout with a suspect last year. Scott Mosher argued that council members refused to give him an opportunity to voice concerns about first responders’ pay during the pandemic.

In the 2nd Ward, Cheatham will face Tarbutton in November.

Cheatham, 37, has been active in Johnson County for years, campaigning for school board members, and pushing for environmental protections as a member of Overland Park’s Environmental Advisory Council and Climate Action KC. She previously worked in Washington, D.C., where she lobbied for clean energy and environmental policies.

Tarbutton, 70, is an attorney who worked in Johnson County government for 30 years. He served as legal counsel for Johnson County Med-Act and other county agencies before retiring in 2018. He also ran for City Council in 2019.

And voters in Overland Park’s 5th Ward also will elect a new council member in November. Passer and Rodriguez will vie to replace retiring Councilman John Thompson.

Passer, 48, is vice president of client experience with TouchNet, a software company in Lenexa. He said the city needs to follow its strategic plans to help guide growth, by maintaining green space and helping to redevelop aging office buildings and infrastructure.

Rodriguez, 52, is an executive at T-Mobile headquarters, who in this race has been the most critical of the city’s use of tax incentives for private development.