A was upset a prostitute took his money so he called police; now he’s facing charges, police say

Two people have been arrested after a man was looking to exchange money for sex, according to police.

Clayton County officers responded to a prostitution call in the 6300 block of Old Dixie Road on Friday.

Authorities spoke with Jonathan Reynolds, who reportedly told officers he had given a woman $40 to engage in sexual acts with him.

According to Clayton police, Reynolds said the woman then disappeared before performing the services.

Officers were able to swift through surveillance video and find the woman.

During the investigation, officers said Renee Williams, admitted to taking the $40 on the promise to engage in the sexual acts. But, Williams reportedly told officers she did not follow through with the services.

Authorities located another man, identified as Derrick Battle, inside the room with Williams.

Battle was wanted out of both South Carolina and Henry County for failure to appear on a traffic citation.

Reynolds is charged with pandering. Williams is facing charges of prostitution and giving a false name and date of birth. She also has a warrant for violation of probation on assault-related charges.

