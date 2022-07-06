Upset by R. Kelly’s prison sentence? This is why you need to change your tune.

Singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and some remain outraged. Scroll through #FreeRKelly on Twitter. A fan was even arrested and charged last week with threatening prosecutors who helped convict the disgraced R&B artist for sexually abusing young girls.

I have spent the past three decades studying sex trafficking and helping survivors. Let me help you understand why his defenders need to change their tune.

A sex trafficker, no matter his station in life, no matter how much he sang sweet love songs to you, can also abuse and exploit children. Stop in the real name of love and see sex traffickers for who they are, and love and protect children unconditionally and nonjudgmentally.

Sex trafficking is manipulating vulnerable youth

R. Kelly used the same tactics that sex traffickers use to lure young girls into their trap. Sex trafficking is not so much about kidnapping vulnerable youth and women and chaining them to a bed. Sex trafficking is pimping, and the game remains the same.

It involves manipulating vulnerable youth. There are chains involved, but they are metaphorical chains. Sex traffickers chain minds and hearts through the use of control.

According to the testimony of his victims, R. Kelly controlled their behavior. They would eat when he allowed them to eat. They would use the bathroom or bathe when he allowed them to do so. When they spoke to their parents by phone, he was close by to control what they said. Over time, when the only voice you hear is that of your controller, you experience trauma bonding and will do and believe anything they say. Your thoughts become their thoughts.

R. Kelly exit a court hearing in Chicago in 2019.

If trafficking were about kidnapping, we’d have victims actively trying to escape. When the heart is chained, however, the victim will participate in their own victimization along with their perpetrator.

It’s easier to blame the victim. In my work we call that shooting the wounded.

R. Kelly sold them a dream

More enlightened R. Kelly fans blame the parents because R. Kelly convinced the parents that it was safe to send their children to him. Much like Olympic hopefuls, parents who love their children want to help fulfill their children’s dreams by sending them to men who promise safety, support and preparation. Some parents can’t afford to quit their jobs and travel with their children.

Right out of the trafficker’s playbook, R. Kelly sold them a dream. This larger-than-life star lured youth, convincing them their dreams would come true. A skilled trafficker – aka con artist – doesn’t take your love and trust; you to give it to him. Then he steals your innocence, controls your actions and traumatizes you.

Today, some girls are now women still bonded to their man through trauma. This didn’t just happen. It was the plan of a man who has been perfecting his exploitation since his marriage to 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994.

Demonstrators chant during an R. Kelly protest outside Sony headquarters in New York in 2019.

There is a saying that “we all are involved in fattening the pig but love to blame the butcher for its slaughter.” Some of us love R. Kelly. We knew about Aaliyah and the other accusations of mistreatment of women and youth over the years, and we excused away each one of them in favor of his music. He chained our hearts and minds, and in return we were willing to sacrifice these children and turn a blind eye.

To R. Kelly supporters, I say you are still being duped – just like the kids – into believing this person is something other than what he kept showing you. Maya Angelou said, “When people show you who they are, believe them.”

Join the fight to save lives

To calm our internal contradictions – on the one hand believing “you love and protect children” and on the other hand believing “you support R. Kelly” – you choose to blame the parents or children instead of the perpetrator.

We have this idea that abusers are creepy men who live under a bridge somewhere. In reality, purchasing children and youth for sex is expensive. It takes a decent amount of money to pay to exploit youth.

I encourage you to learn as much as you can about the dark underworld of human trafficking and child sexual abuse so you can spot red flags and say something to help a victim hiding in plain sight. At The University of Toledo, we are hosting the 19th Annual International Human Trafficking and Social Justice Conference. The Sept. 21-23 virtual event will feature survivors, researchers, advocates and direct service professionals around the world, as well as celebrity speakers.

Actor and musician Corey Feldman; investigative journalist Chris Hansen from Dateline’s “To Catch a Predator”; Kai Zen Bickle, the son of Peter Nygard, a Canadian fashion mogul arrested on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges and accused of sexual assault by women and minors; and Make Sense Labs’ CEO and self-dubbed “First Lady of Crypto” Crystal Rose Pierce are among the presenters to discuss how to keep children safe from predators, legal loopholes used by accused traffickers, and advocacy efforts to change federal laws regarding the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse.

Join our fight to save lives and support freedom as sex traffickers like R. Kelly face the music and settle into prison.

Celia Williamson is Distinguished University Professor of social work at The University of Toledo and director of its Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute.

