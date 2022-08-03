Upset about tree trimming, Whatcom man allegedly threatens this work crew with a gun

A Puget Sound Energy crew attempting to restore power to more than 100 Whatcom County customers last week reportedly was threatened by a homeowner with a gun who was upset that the crew had to cut trees hanging over the power lines to make repairs.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Brad Frederick Holtzheimer, 68, into Whatcom County Jail July 27 on suspicion of felony harassment. Jail records show Holtzheimer was released Friday, July 29, on $5,000 bail.

Deputies were called at approximately 10 a.m. July 27 to the 3800 block of Loomis Trail Road where a PSE crew was attempting to repair damage and restore power to more than 100 customers, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email. Deputies were told by the crew that in order to make the repairs, they would need to cut trees that were hanging over the damaged power lines.

While the crew was assessing the damage, Holtzheimer reportedly started yelling at the crew for cutting the trees, Slater reported. When deputies arrived, Holtzheimer refused to speak to them, and instead chose to continue yelling at the work crew.

After approximately three hours on scene, deputies left, but were called back at approximately 2:30 p.m. when a tree trimming crew reported that Holtzheimer was now in the roadway with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, Slater reported. Crews reported that Holtzheimer told the crew he wanted the tree cutting to stop and then cycled the slide to chamber a round.

Fearing for their safety, the tree trimming crew reportedly left and again contacted the sheriff’s office, Slater reported.

As deputies arrived the second time, Holtzheimer drove away from the home, according to Slater, but deputies stopped him and arrested him without further incident.

According to RCW 64.12.035, electric companies are immune from liability and any claims “for general or special damages, including claims of emotional distress, for cutting or removing vegetation located on or originating from land or property adjacent to electric facilities” that has damaged the electric facilities or poses a threat to them.