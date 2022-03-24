Are upsets looming for No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Arizona?

Yahoo Entertainment

It was a double elimination night on The Masked Singer as both the Cyclops and the Thingamabob were forced to unmask. And just like this season's previous two reveals, Food Network star Duff Goldman and Sportscaster Joe Buck, Wednesday night's eliminees were also not professional singers. The celeb panelists seemed to know that Cyclops wasn't a singer, as they took turns guessing different actors, and they were fairly close because the Cyclops ended up being actor and comedian Jorge Garcia, who is best known for his role as Hugo "Hurley" Reyes in the TV series Lost from 2004 to 2010. Viewers at home were totally surprised by the actor's reveal, because they had no idea Garcia could sing, and those reactions continued when it was time for the Thingamabob's reveal. Under the Thingamabob mask was NFL offensive tackle Jordan Mailata. The 24-year-old Philadelphia Eagle surprised host Nick Cannon and the panelists over the sheer fact that the Thingamabob's voice came from an NFL player, but Jordan revealed that he was actually a singer before he realized he could fly as an athlete. "I played rugby in Australia and, you know, I decided four years ago to try to take a dip on the other side of the water, in the NFL, and it ended up paying off," shared Mailata. So the Firefly moves on to the season finale and next week we'll be introduced to a whole new group of players from Group B!