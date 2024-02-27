‘It’s upsetting’: CMPD searching for images of rape suspect leaving 86-year-old victim’s house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have called on community members to help them close a case that has been described as being “incredibly rare,” and upsetting: the rape of a 86-year-old woman by a man she did not know.

“It’s upsetting, and it’s rare,” explained CMPD Deputy Chief Tonya Arrington Monday afternoon, close to 48 hours after the case was opened.

Saturday evening, shortly after 7:30, a man broke into a house along Hucks Road in north Charlotte and sexually assaulted the woman.

She was believed to have been home alone at the time of the assault, and was only able to describe a brief generic description of the man to authorities.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is possibly in his mid- to late-20s. He’s 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a heavy set and was last seen wearing jeans, a jacket and a hat.

“True-stranger rapes are very rare,” Arrington explained. “So a lot of times when we have sex assault, we at least know that there’s some type of association we might have some type of lead. So we jump on all of these cases. We take all of them seriously. But with it being a stranger, rape of not having a picture at this time, we’re really trying to push this for and get this out in the public.”

The man is believed to have run away from the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries, along with being subjected to a rape kit analysis.

This is the third stranger-rape case in the city since December.

Authorities stress that they have not found a common link between the cases, or suspects in this case.

The assault took place on Hucks Road in north Charlotte.

“There are no common links that we’ve been able to find to say, ‘Hey maybe if somebody would’ve done this then maybe it wouldn’t have happened,’” said Arrington.

Emily Barnhardt with Safe Alliance stressed that, “it’s never the victim’s fault.”

“What might keep them safe in one situation may not keep them safe in another,” she said.

The Charlotte-based organization connects domestic and sexual assault victims with resources and a care team that can help them navigate their trauma.

This is for the victims, and those they interact with who may carry guilt or shame around with them.

“If there’s a survivor or someone they know who feels guilt, it’s okay to reach out for help.”

The city of Charlotte continues to expand, and with that so does the number of individuals helped by the group. To be connected with services at Safe Alliance, call the 24/7 Greater Charlotte Hope Line at 980-771-4673.

The organization is nearing the development of a Family Justice Center, which will streamline these connections for families and victims.

