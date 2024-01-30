Upshur County holds Republican candidate forum ahead of primary elections

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — As early voting approaches in late February, a Republican candidate forum was held in Upshur County on Monday.

“We believe that every person needs to know their candidates,” said Cynthia Ridgeway, the president of Cherokee Rose Republican Women’s Club.

Several candidates attended the forum, hoping to make a positive impression.

“Talk to the citizens in the county, inform them what you’ve done since you’ve been in office,” said Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.

Webb, who’s running for re-election, said attending these forums are vital to his chances of staying sheriff.

“Especially here in Upshur County, they want to see their sheriff,” said Webb. “They want to know if they call you on the phone that you’re going to answer. They want to know if they come to your office, that you’re going to be there to see them.”

Webb said he decided to run for re-election because he has more to check off his list before it’s all said and done.

“I have a lot of accomplishments I’ve made over the last seven years, even with the great folks that work with me, really hard working. We’ve done really well,” said Webb.

Candidates running for House District 5, Dewey Collier and Jeff Fletcher, who are trying to unseat Cole Hefner, both made their pitches to voters.

“I have the ability to train and experience to see though and weigh through all the mess that goes on down there,” said Fletcher.

Early voting is set to begin on Feb. 20 and the Republican primary elections are on March 5.

