Upslope Capital: “BFAM Passed the ‘Stress Test’ of COVID-19”

Upslope Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of -0.3% was recorded by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, compared to the S&P Midcap 400 ETF and the HFRX Equity Hedge Index that delivered -5.0% and -0.3% gains for the same period. Try to spend some time taking a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Upslope Capital mentioned Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 1986, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) is a Newton, Massachusetts-based corporate-sponsored child-care and early education provider with a $7.5 billion market capitalization. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) delivered a 1.01% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -21.84%. The stock closed at $127.15 per share on April 25, 2022.

Here is what Upslope Capital has to say about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM): Leading childcare provider with unique corporate partnership model. Hit hard by COVID-19, BFAM passed the "stress test" and should ultimately emerge competitively stronger, while continuing to benefit from LT growth in demand for dependable, high-quality childcare."

Our calculations show that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was in 25 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 21 funds in the previous quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) delivered a -1.01% return in the past 3 months.

In February 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in another article. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

