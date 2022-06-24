Upson County man shot, killed after pointing gun at deputies

A Georgia man has died after being shot by a deputy, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says Upson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on North Street in Thomaston earlier this week.

Deputies found 49-year-old Timothy Charles “Chuck” Gravitt in the yard with a gun threatening to hurt himself.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said Gravitt had already fired his gun twice by the time deputies arrived.

When deputies tried getting him to drop the gun, he refused and instead pointed the gun at deputies, Kilgore says.

Those deputies took cover and tried to get Gravitt to again drop the gun. He refused a second time and then pointed his gun at a deputy.

That deputy then shot Gravitt. He was taken to Upson Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries, the GBI says.

No deputies were injured during this incident.

