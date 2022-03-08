Upstart airline Breeze will fly coast-to-coast using its brand-new Airbus A220 jets in a 35-route expansion— see the full list of new destinations

Breeze Airways A220-300 aircraft. Breeze Airways/Business Wire

Breeze Airways announced on Tuesday 35 new routes and 10 new cities in its latest network expansion.

The airline's highly anticipated A220-300 will allow it to fly transcontinental and enter West Coast markets.

Breeze's A220 will feature first-class seats, power outlets, USB-C ports, WiFi, and inflight entertainment.

Newcomer Breeze Airways has primarily operated on the East Coast since its inaugural flight in May 2021, but the introduction of its Airbus A220 jets will take its network cross-country.

On Tuesday, Breeze announced 35 new routes and 10 new cities as it rapidly expands its flight schedule. The new cities are Jacksonville, Savannah, Nashville, Fort Myers, Syracuse, and Sarasota in the east and Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Bernardino in the west.

A handful of the new routes are transcontinental, with the long-haul domestic flights made possible by Breeze's new A220-300 planes. The carrier currently operates a fleet of regional Embraer E190 and E195 jets on short routes to small and mid-sized markets.

But, the introduction of the new narrowbody, which has a range of over 3,900 miles, will allow Breeze to fly any route within the continental US, according to the company.

"With the A220, Breeze is giving our guests the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows and biggest overhead stowage in this class, while still managing to burn 25% less fuel, with half the noise footprint of past generations," Breeze founder David Neeleman said in a press release.

The new coast-to-coast operations will be the longest flights Breeze has flown to date. Because of the multi-hour journeys, the airline has installed first class seats on its A220 aircraft, dubbing the new fare class "Nicest."

Breeze Airways A200 first class seat. Breeze Airways/Business Wire

The planes will also feature extra legroom and standard economy seats, called "Nicer" and "Nice," respectively, which is the current configuration of its Embraer jets.

Like other low-cost carriers, each fare class offers different amenities, with "Nice" being the bare-bones option with just a personal item. Meanwhile, "Nicer" and "Nicest" offer things like checked and carry-on baggage and priority boarding.

All seats will come with a power outlet and USB-C port, with video steaming available on mobile devices, according to the carrier. Furthermore, the company's A220 planes will begin offering WiFi come October, though the Embraer fleet will be left without inflight connectivity.

"The Embraer fleet is flying an hour, hour-and-a-half flights," Breeze's chief operating officer Lukas Johnson told The Points Guy on Monday. "Until the airline gets more established, it's not something we're looking at."

Breeze Airways A220 cabin. Breeze Airways/Business Wire

Breeze's announcement comes the same day as rival Avelo Airlines revealed three new routes out of its East Coast base. The budget airline will begin flying from New Haven to Baltimore, Chicago Midway, and Raleigh on May 26, making it the carrier with the most nonstop flights out of Connecticut.

Avelo and Breeze have been going head-to-head in Connecticut for months, both vying for a piece of the previously underutilized market.

Currently, Breeze offers four routes out of its newly revealed Hartford base, with another six planned for June, according to the carrier's Tuesday announcement. The network expansion puts Breeze at 10 routes out of the Constitution state, tieing with Southwest and JetBlue.

Here are all of Breeze's new routes.

Breeze Airways route map as of March 8. Breeze Airways

Between Jacksonville and:

Richmond, Virginia: Twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays starting May 19 using an Embraer 190/195.

Columbus, Ohio: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting May 27 using an Embraer 190/195.

New Orleans: Twice weekly flights on Fridays and Mondays starting May 27 using an Embraer 190/195.

Providence, Rhode Island: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting May 27 using an Embraer 190/195.

Norfolk, Virginia: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting May 27 using an A220.

Hartford, Connecticut: Four times weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting June 3 using an A220.

Between Las Vegas and:

Richmond: Twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 9 using an A220.

Syracuse, New York: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting June 10 using an A220.

Fort Myers, Florida: Twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 11 using an A220.

Charleston, South Carolina: Thrice weekly flights on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting August 5 using an A220.

Norfolk: Twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays starting August 4 using an A220.

Huntsville, Alabama: Twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays starting August 4 using an A220.

Jacksonville: Thrice times weekly flights on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting August 5 using an A220.

Las Vegas: Thrice times weekly flights on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting August 5 using an A220.

Between Savannah and:

Hartford: Four times weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting June 3 using an A220.

Providence: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting June 3 using an Embraer 190/195.

Columbus, Ohio: Twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 4 using an A220.

Los Angeles: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting July 1 using an A220.

Norfolk: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting July 1 using an A220.

Between Nashville and:

Akron/Canton, Ohio: Four times weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays starting May 26 using an Embraer 190/195.

Tulsa, Oklahoma: Twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 2 using an A220.

Hartford: Four times weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays starting June 2 using an A220.

Oklahoma City: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting June 3 using an A220.

Between San Francisco and:

Richmond: Twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting May 25 using an A220.

Charleston: Thrice weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting May 26 using an A220.

Louisville, Kentucky: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting May 27 using an A220.

San Bernardino: Daily flights starting August 4 using an Embraer E190/E195.

Between Los Angeles and:

Providence: Twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 29 using an A220.

Norfolk: Thrice weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting June 30 using an A220.

Savannah: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting July 1 using an A220.

Between Fort Myers and:

Las Vegas: Twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 11 using an A220.

Charleston: Twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 11 using an A220.

Between Syracuse and:

Charleston: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting June 10 using an A220.

Las Vegas: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting June 10 using an A220.

Between Hartford and:

Sarasota: Twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting June 4 using an A220.

Akron/Canton: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting June 3 using an A220.

Richmond: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting June 3 using an Embraer E190/E195.

Nashville: Four times weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays starting June 2 using an A220.

Jacksonville: Four times weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting June 3 using an A220.

Savannah: Four times weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays starting June 3 using an A220.

Between Providence and:

Columbus: Twice weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays starting May 27 using an Embraer E190/E195.

Richmond: Twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays starting June 30 using an Embraer E190/E195.

Read the original article on Business Insider