Upstate man charged with threatening shootings at Anderson County schools

A 22-year-old Belton man has been charged in an FBI complaint with making multiple shooting threats to Anderson County schools, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported Friday.

Jonathan Trent Patterson is charged with making the threats electronically to several area schools. He is expected to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin McDonald Friday afternoon.

“I want to first let everyone in the Upstate know that we are not aware of any physical harm that occurred as a result of these threats,” U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis said in a statement Friday. “The suspect is in custody and thus at this time does not pose a danger to the community.”

The FBI and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case, and two Assistant U.S. Attorneys will prosecute.