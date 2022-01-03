Upstate man filming 'To Catch a Predator' style show, against law enforcement's wishes

Ryan Fleming wants criminal sexual predators to be recognized and he's trying to find them and make them well-known through his own "To Catch a Predator" style videos.

What he's doing is not helpful and could endanger potential legal cases, according to several law enforcement officials.

But his first video did lead to a criminal charge in Belton and led two Belton officers to getting involved in a state task force, according to Belton Police Department Chief Ross Richey.

After an independent investigation by police, prosecutors are supporting a criminal case stemming from Fleming's video, Richey said.

While Richey considers the end result a success, he does not want a repeat.

Fleming said he plans to make some changes after law enforcement officers, at least three of them, told him his approach was wrong.

He said many people caught in underage sex cases aren't sentenced to long prison time and he wants to make the people he targets famous among young children so the children know who to avoid.

As a result of his video, a man in his 40s was charged with criminal solicitation of a minor, according to an arrest warrant that cites "cell phone camera" footage without noting that the footage came from someone who is not a law enforcement officer.

The two Belton officers who investigated the case impressed state officials and have been asked to join a state child sex crime task force based on their work in this case, Richey said. Once that formal arrangement is finished, the officers would continue their normal duties and it would increase Belton's capacity to prosecute child sex offenses, he said.

"We don't need people doing freelance investigations because it puts us behind the curve," Richey said.

People who get information about potential crimes, including sex crimes, should immediately contact police, he said.

"We are forever grateful to have the opportunity to salvage evidence in this case, the solicitor says it is prosecutable," Richey said.

Richey said officers were not contacted before, during or after the video. They learned of the video after it was made public.

"It's terrible idea, it's dangerous for everyone," said Robert Kittle, a spokesman for the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, which includes the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Letting officers know early on is one change Fleming said he plans to make, he will contact law enforcement prior to meeting with anyone else.

Filming a 'To Catch a Predator' style video

On Nov. 6, Fleming arranged a meeting in a Belton parking lot through a dating app through which he told a man that he was a 14-year-old. The man showed up and Fleming filmed the meeting, about 16 minutes, on his phone.

About three minutes into the conversation, Fleming says he is not a law enforcement officer.

Fleming asks the man to call friends and family, while Fleming speaks into the phone, telling them that the man intended to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old for sex.

The confrontation was mostly cordial and happened while the man was in a pickup truck and Fleming was standing beside his window.

Fleming said in Facebook comments that he carried a handgun — a "Rick grimes zombie slaying freaking colt python on my hip" — and he told the Independent Mail that he is not sure if he'll conceal carry, open carry or not carry during the next encounter.

He listed pros and cons of each of the ways and said he has permits to carry. Fleming said he plans to make sure the next time it happens, the person isn't in a vehicle that could be used as a weapon.

Fleming said he plans to continue filming the videos, with a few other changes inspired by the criticisms from law enforcement.

Next time, he'll call the police beforehand and have a second device so he can call while recording.

Fleming, a livestock agent, said he does not have a background in law enforcement. He has written a self-published book, The Canadian Prairies, and it is includes human trafficking, guns and a protagonist "who takes matters into his own hands" when police fail, according to the back cover posted on Amazon

Chief Richey said he appreciates tips from the public and he urges people to get involved in their communities but to avoid acting as law enforcement officers.

There are serious concerns about safety, legality and evidence that should lead people to avoid what the chief called freelance investigations, he said.

"Allow us to work it," Richey said, "from a law enforcement side."

Mike Ellis lives in Powdersville and tells South Carolina stories with a focus on Anderson County and Pickens County along with faith and investigations. He's always looking for the next story that people need to read, please send any tips or feedback to mellis@gannett.com

