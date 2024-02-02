Upstate Parent’s 2024 Day Camp Guide

See our overnight camp guide at upstateparent.com

February 2024: Your guide to things to do in Greenville, Spartanburg and beyond!

Your guide to summer day camps in the Upstate! More than 150 day camp programs to make this summer one to remember!

Day camps offer children a chance to pursue their interests, learn something new and even keep up with academics. Research your family’s options and don’t delay in reaching out – camps often fill up quickly. This is just a starting point – remember that programs, schedules, prices, and more are all subject to change. Contact camp organizers directly for details and updates.

ARTS

Artistic Edge Dance, 75 Orchard Park Drive, Greenville. 864-631-2156, artisticedgedance.com. Registration details are online.

Arts in Motion, 401 E. Kennedy St., Spartanburg. 864-308-2882, hello@aimspartanburg.com, aimspartanburg.com.

Ballet Spartanburg, 200 E. Saint John St., Spartanburg 864-583-0339, asaiz@spartanarts.org, balletspartanburg.org. Dance camps are offered all summer, including:

Let’s Create and Let’s Dance Camp: Ages 3 – 4. June 3 – 7, July 29 – Aug. 2

Tap, Twirl, Hats and Hands: Ages 5 – 8, July 8 – 12

Tap, Twirl and Twinkle Dance Camp: Ages 3 – 4, July 8 – 12

Hi Barbie! It's Our Barbie and Ken Dance Camp: Ages 4 – 8, June 10 – 14, July 15 – 19

Elsa's and Anna Frozen Adventure: Ages 4 – 7, June 17 – 21, July 22 – 26

The Little Mermaid Camp with Ariel and Friends: Ages 5 – 8, June 10 – 14

Aloha! It's our Moana Dance Camp: Ages 4 – 7, July 15 – 19

It's Encanto Time!: Ages 4 – 8, June 17 – 21, July 22 – 26

Mary Poppins Tap/Jazz Camp: Ages 5 – 8, June 24 – 28

Rising 1B-2A: Ages 8 – 9, June 10 – 14

Junior Intensive/Rising 3B-4/5: Ages 12 – 16, June 17 – 21, June 24 – 28

Ballet Foundation Class/Beginning Ballet: Ages 9 – 13, July 8 – 12

Boys Ballet/Acting Dance Class: Ages 7 – 10, July 22 – 26

Hi there Guys! It’s a Boy's Conditioning Week: Ages 7 – 10, July 22 – 26

Luck of the Irish Step Camp: Ages 5 and older, dates to be announced

Traditional Day Camp at Caine Halter Family YMCA, 721 Cleveland St., Greenville, 864-679-9622, chyfs@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

Art – June 5 – 9 or July 24 – 28, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 8. Art provokes thought, encourages expression, and helps to build self-esteem. In accordance with SC State Standards, artists will build a portfolio which includes examples of Abstract, Pointillism, Modern and Pop art. Learning about artists such as Jackson Pollock, Henri Matisse and Vincent Can Gogh will help campers build the artistic skills they will need to become the best artist, thinker, collaborator, and storyteller they can be. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Disney – June 19 – 23, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 8. Calling all Disney lovers – This camp will introduce campers to jazz, ballet, and hip-hop by dancing along with their favorite Disney songs from Disney classics to Disney Channel songs. Campers will dance, make crafts, and learn multiple routines to perform for family and friends on Friday. Campers should wear comfortable clothes that are easy to move in. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Art – June 19 – 23 or July 10 – 14, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9 – 13. Art provokes thought, encourages expression, and helps to build self-esteem. In accordance with SC State Standards, artists will build a portfolio which includes examples of Abstract, Pointillism, Modern and Pop art. Learning about artists such as Jackson Pollock, Henri Matisse and Vincent Can Gogh will help campers build the artistic skills they will need to become the best artist, thinker, collaborator, and storyteller they can be. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Ballerina – July 31 – Aug. 4, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 8. Calling all aspiring ballerinas – Throughout the week, campers will learn the basics of ballet, dance their way through story time ballets, and make their own tutus. On Friday, parents are invited to an informal performance highlighting skills learned throughout the week. Participants need ballet slippers and should wear comfortable clothes that are easy to move in. Leotards may be worn but are not required. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Carolina Dance Collaborative, ​864-315-3732, carolinadancecollaborative.org. Dance programs are held at several locations. See website for details.

Color Clay Café, 2518 E. North St., Greenville, 864-244-3445, colorclaycafe15@gmail.com, colorclaycafe.com. Camp options and registration details will be online.

Cornerstone Ballet Camps – Princess Ballet Camp, 121 N. Main St., Simpsonville, 864-414-3132, cornerstoneballetsc@gmail.com, cornerstoneballetsc.com. Ages 5 – 10, June 24 – 26 and July 8 – 10, Monday-Wednesday, 9 – 10:30 a.m. $95 ($75 if enrolled in June ballet classes). Princess Ballet Camp is designed for dancers looking to explore classical ballet and creative movement to songs from classic and modern princesses. Cornerstone also offers additional classes, summer intensives, and a Nutcracker Ballet Prep Camp (July 22 – 24).

Dance Without Limits, 115 Pelham Road, Suite 24, Greenville, 864-412-7788, dancewithoutlimits.co. Details, including camp options and registration, will be online.

Traditional Day Camp – George I. Theisen Family YMCA (Camp will be held at another location TBA.) 864-834-2400, lindsey.hardin@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

Dance and Tumbling – June 24 – 28, 1 – 4 p.m., ages 5 – 9. Calling all dancers and tumblers – Campers will explore basic tumbling techniques like forward rolls, cartwheels, handstands, candlesticks, bridges, and more while exploring dance and movement to music. Campers will learn dance/tumbling choreography and create their own group dances to showcase at Friday's performance for family and friends at 3:30 p.m. Campers should wear comfortable clothes that are easy to move in. Dance led by Carolina Dance Collaborative. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Disney – July 15 – 19, 1 – 4 p.m., ages 5 – 9. Calling all Disney lovers – This camp will introduce campers to jazz, ballet, and hip-hop by dancing along with their favorite Disney songs from Disney classics to Disney Channel songs. Campers will learn multiple routines to perform for family and friends on Friday. Camp led by Carolina Dance Collaborative. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Greenville Center for Creative Arts Aspiring Artist Summer Camp, 101 Abney St. Greenville, 864-274-0352, javy@artcentergreenville.org, artcentergreenville.org. June 3 – 28, July 8 – Aug. 2. Ages 5 – 12. Greenville Center for Creative Arts hosts Aspiring Artist Summer Camp to allow children ages 5 – 12 the opportunity explore all kinds of visual arts mediums through rotating themes each week. From ocean exploration to dinosaur discoveries, and from the art of animation to creating art with and through nature, GCCA covers it all in this exciting, engaging, educational, and fun half-day camp experience.

Greenville County Museum of Art, 420 College, St. Greenville, 864-271-7570, gcma.org/art-camp. Join the summer camp email list to get details.

Greenville Theatre, 444 College St,, Greenville, 864-233-6238, info@greenvilletheatre.org, greenvilletheatre.org/camp. 2024 camp details coming soon online.

Greer Cultural Arts Council – Arts in Action, artscouncil@cityofgreer.org, greerculturalarts.com, Edward R. Driggers City of Greer Center for the Arts, 804 Trade St., Greer. Arts In Action summer camps are multi-disciplinary, full-day (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) arts camps for children ages 5 - 11. Each session includes classes in art, dance, drama, music, clay, and magic to let campers "get their feet wet" in these different areas of the arts. Each session of camp features a unique theme: "Magical Adventures" (June 17 - 20), "Friends of the Forest" (July 8 - 11), and "Reaching for the Stars" (July 15 - 18).

Hearts of Clay Pottery Camp, 660 Spartan Blvd., Suite 20, Spartanburg, 864-576-2228, theteam@heartsofclay.com, heartsofclay.com. Details, including camp options and registration, will be online.

Lawson Academy Fine Arts Day Camp, 580 E. Main St., Spartanburg. 864-596-9000, janae.oshields@converse.edu, converse.edu/academics/lawson-academy-of-the-arts/fine-arts-day-camp. Grades pre-K – 7. Full camp details are online.

Session 1: May 28-June 7, 2024 “Renaissance Quest”Session 2: June 10-21, 2024 “Surfin’ FADC”Session 3: June 24-28, 2024 “Powered by Science”Session 4: July 8-19, 2024 “What a Wonderful World”Session 5: July 22-August 2, 2024 “Kids in Toyland”Session 6: August 5-9, 2024 “Summerween”

M&G at Bob Jones University – Kids Create Summer Art Day Camp, 1700 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, 864-770-1331, contact@museumandgallery.org, museumandgallery.org/kids-create.

June 3 – 7, grades K5 – 6

June 10 – 14, grades K5 – 6

June 17 – 21, grades 1 – 8

Camp details and registration information are online.

Mauldin Art Camps, Mauldin Cultural Center, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin, 864-335-4862, aburrell@mauldincitysc.com, mauldinculturalcenter.org/education/arts-education/summer-sessions.

Details are online. Camps include:

Leading Player Camp: Ages, 12 – 17, June 3 – 14, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Young Playwrights Camp: Ages 10 – 17, June 3 – 7, 2 – 5 p.m.

Behind the Scenes Camp: Ages 10 – 17, June 10 – 14, 2 – 5 p.m.

Shakespeare It Up! Camp: Ages 10 – 17, June 18 – 20, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Broadway Beginner Camp: Ages 6 – 10, June 24 – 28, 9 a.m. – noon

Wizard of Oz Youth Edition Camp: Ages 6 – 17, July 15 – 27, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Shock Dance Summer Intensive and Summer Day Camp, 406 E. Butler Road, Suite B, Mauldin, shockdancebylindley@gmail.com, shockdancebylindley.com. July 10 – 12: Ages 6 and older. Shock SummerBootcamp features choreographers from all over the country who specialize in all genres. June 12 – 13: Summer Day Camp for beginner-intermediate dancers of all ages.

South Carolina Children's Theatre Summer Camps, 153 Augusta St., Greenville, 864-235-2885, anna@scchildrenstheatre.org, scchildrenstheatre.org. Weeklong full-day and half-day camps from May 28 – Aug. 2. Camps are for ages 3 – 18, organized in age appropriate groups depending on content. SCCT offers a variety of camps for creative kids focused on collaboration and curiosity. Camps range from Musical Theatre Performance to Scenic Painting and include popular themes like Disney and Harry Potter. SCCT camps keep kids physically and mentally active while exploring their artistic sides. Many camps include outdoor water games, crafts, and performances. Camp details and registration will be available online.

Southern Dance Connection, 215 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite I, Greer, 864-849-9041, office@SouthernDanceConnectionPAC.com, southerndanceconnectionpac.com. Summer options and registration details will be online.

Spartanburg Art Museum Art Camps, 200 E. St. John St., Spartanburg, 864-582-7616, spartanburgartmuseum.org. Check online for SAM camps, classes, and other programs.

Spartanburg Youth Theatre Summer Camps, 200 E. St. John St., Spartanburg, 864-278-9669, mtisdel@spartanarts.org, spartanburgyouththeatre.com/summercamps. Weekly camps June 3 – 7 through July 29 – Aug. 2. Rising grades K4 – first-year college students. SYT summer theatre camps are for the beginning actor to the advanced. Offerings range from imagination and play, production camps, improv, musical theatre, and more.

TR Makers Co. Summer Camps, 3 S. Main St., Travelers Rest, 864-610-0996, programs@trmakersco.com, trmakersco.org. Ages 5 and older. Fun, creativity, and artistic exploration are the goals behind each camp. Choose between half-day, one session camps or themed week-long half-day camps.

Day Camps

Kids Maker Camp: 9 a.m. – noon and/or 1 – 4 p.m., Ages 5 – 12, June 24 – 28

Kids Maker Days: 9 a.m. – noon, Ages 5 – 12, May 30, 31; June 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21; July 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26; Aug. 1, 2

Summer Maker Camp Internships: Ages 13 – 17, TBA

Yellowbobbypins Art Camp at Hampton Station, 1320 Hampton Avenue Ext., Studio 607, Greenville, 864-238-0599, yellowbobbypins.com. Ages 4 and older. Register online for summer camps, including Interior Design Camp, Mythical Creatures, Steampunk, Un-birthday and more.

Day Camps

GENERAL INTEREST

After School Plus, 255 Service Bay Road, Mauldin, 864-881-4666, afterschoolplus.com. Registration details are online.

Anderson Area YMCA Camp Venture, 201 East Reed Road, Anderson, 864-716-6260, amikat@andersonareaymca.org, andersonareaymca.org. May 28 – July 26 (closed July 4). Rising grades 1 – 6. Camp includes a wide variety of activities such as swimming, arts and crafts, STEM projects, Camp Readers Program, a daily devotion and more. Camp themes encompass faith, honesty, caring, respect and responsibility. All staff are trained in CPR, first aid, child abuse prevention and blood borne pathogens. Camp maintains a 12:1 child to staff ratio.

Traditional Day Camp at Caine Halter Family YMCA, 721 Cleveland St., Greenville, 864-679-9622, chyfs@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

June 3 - 7, June 10 - 14, June 17 - 21, June 24 - 28, July 1 – 3, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rising grades K5 – 1, ages 5 – 7

Rising grades 2 – 3, ages 7 – 9

Rising grades 4 – 5, ages 9 – 11

Rising grade 6 – 8, ages 11 – 13

Full Day Summer Camp program – children grow their social skills, build confidence, and make life-long memories in small, grade-level groups. Each week, campers will play games, swim, go on field trips, and choose from activities such as sports, archery, cooking, crafts, outdoor skills and more. Each week provides unique experiences and themes. Member: $165. Non-Member: $210.

Kinder Camp – June 5 – 9 or July 10 – 14 9 a.m. – noon, age 5. Kinder Camp combines all the fun of camp with the academics of school to help rising kindergarteners to transition with confidence into the classroom. In line with the South Carolina State Standards, Kinder Camp promotes higher-order thinking, cooperative learning and play, as well as social and emotional growth. Kinder Camp will allow the littlest campers to hone their social as well as academic skills and learn how to make friends, follow classroom instructions, and work cooperatively. Kinder Campers will become superheroes, mad scientists, artists, and engineers during their week at camp. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Camp Mary Elizabeth, 330 Scout Drive, Spartanburg, 864-770-1400, customercare@gssc-mm.org, gssc-mm.org. June and July. Girls in grades 1 – 12.

Experience camp in the heart of Spartanburg. Girls entering first through sixth grades will enjoy days packed with adventure and friendship at Camp Mary Elizabeth. Day camp includes traditional camp activities like pool time, hiking, games, archery, and outdoor skill building, as well as theme-focused activities for each age group.

Christ Church Episcopal School Summer Encounters, 245 Cavalier Drive, Greenville, 864-299-1522, ext. 1242, weldiet@cces.org, cces.org. Weekly camps May 29 – Aug. 2. Grades K4 – 12. CCES Summer Encounters offers a wide variety of unique summer camps held on the campus of Christ Church Episcopal School. Summer Encounters provides half-day (9 a.m. – noon or 1 – 4 p.m.) and full-day (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.) camp options. Morning drop-off begins at 8:30 a.m. each day. A full list of camps, along with registration information, is online.

City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Super Summer Camp, greenvillesc.gov/1947/Super-Summer-Camp. June 3 – July 31 (no camp July 4 – 5), 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ages 6 – 12 (must be rising grades 1 – 6 for 2024-2025 academic year).

Registration for camp will be available at each of the four City of Greenville community centers:

David Hellams Community Center, 111 Spartanburg St.

Nicholtown Community Center, 112 Rebecca St.

Bobby Pearse Community Center, 904 Townes St.

West Greenville Community Center, 8 Rochester St.

Financial assistance is available for city residents only. Details are online.

Coast2Coast Camps, c2ccamps.com/summer-camp

Five Forks: 705 Anderson Ridge Road, Greer at Cross Roads Baptist Church

Taylors: 1377 E. Lee Road, Taylors at Lee Road United Methodist Church

Wellford: 235 Syphrit Road, Wellford at Wellford Church

Tanglewood: 5 New Dunham Bridge Road, Greenville at Tanglewood Baptist Church

C2C Summer Camp details are online.

Traditional Day Camp at Eastside Family YMCA, 1250 Taylors Road, Taylors, 864-292-2790, esyfs@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

June 3 - 7, June 10 - 14, June 17 - 21, June 24 - 28, July 1 – 3, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rising grades K5 – 1, ages 5 – 7

Rising grades 2 – 3, ages 7 – 8

Rising grades 4 – 5, ages 9 – 10

Rising grade 6, age 11

Rising grades 7 – 8, ages 12 – 13

Leader in Training Program – ages 12 – 13.

Full Day Summer Camp program – children grow their social skills, build confidence, and make life-long memories in small, grade-level groups. Each week, campers will play games, swim, go on field trips, and choose from activities such as sports, archery, cooking, crafts, outdoor skills and more. Each week provides unique experiences and themes. Member: $165. Non-Member: $210.

Counselor in Training, age 14, June 3 – 7, June 10 – 14, June 17 – 21, June 24 – 28, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. YMCA of Greenville's Counselor in Training program is designed to help build and equip future YMCA leaders Campers will gain hands-on skills, certifications, and professional development trainings. This program is only available to 9th graders through an application process. Contact Sean Tipton at PHYFS@ymcagreenville.org to begin the application process. Member: $165. Non-Member: $210.

Extended Camp – June 3 - 7, June 10 - 14, June 17 - 21, June 24 - 28, July 1 – 3, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 7:30 – 9 a.m. and noon – 6 p.m. Ages 8 – 13. An option for parents who seek to complement their child’s half-day specialty camp with additional activities. When specialty camp is not in session, campers the Full Day Summer Camp for extended camp – only available if the camper is signed up for a specialty camp. Please note: Extended day campers do not go swimming or on field trips. For off-campus specialty camps transportation to day camp will be provided. Member: $65. Non-Member: $85.

Eden Farms Horse Camp, 4700 Dacusville Highway, Marietta, 864-898-0043, edenfarmssc@aol.com, edenfarms.net/summer-camp.html. Weekly, June 10 – July 26. Ages 6 – 14. Each day includes a riding lesson in the covered arena or a trail ride, as well as educational hands-on horse activities in the barn, arts and crafts, Bible devotion, snack, and more. Friends and family are invited to an end-of-week horse show where ribbons and certificates are awarded.

Foundations Early Learning Center – Extreme STEAM Summer Camp

100 Sudduth Farms Drive at Highway 14, Greer, 864-881-7868, foundationselc.com/greer.

1235 Parkside Acorn Drive, Boiling Springs, 864-392-3029, https://foundationsearlylearningcenter.com/locations/boiling-springs-sc

7 Magnolia Cove Drive at Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville, 864-256-0404, foundationselc.com/simpsonville.

For summer program details, visit foundationselc.com/summer. Extreme STEAM Summer Camp is a STEAM focused summer camp. Each week features an innovative theme packed with STEAM projects and related field trips. Camp includes academic components to keep your child learning, NFL Play 60 program, and more.

Traditional Day Camp – George I. Theisen Family YMCA (Camp will be held at another location TBA.) 864-834-2400, lindsey.hardin@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

June 3 - 7, June 10 - 14, June 17 - 21, June 24 - 28, July 1 – 3, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rising grades K5 – 1, ages 5 – 6

Rising grades 2 – 3, ages 7 – 8

Rising grades 4 – 5, ages 9 – 10

Rising grade 6 – 8, ages 11 – 13

Rising grades 7 – 8, ages 12 – 13

Leader in Training Program – ages 14 – 15

Full Day Summer Camp program – children grow their social skills, build confidence, and make life-long memories in small, grade-level groups. Each week, campers will play games, swim, go on field trips, and choose from activities such as sports, archery, cooking, crafts, outdoor skills and more. Each week provides unique experiences and themes. Member: $165. Non-Member: $210.

The Leader in Training program is designed to help build up and equip future YMCA leaders. Campers will gain hands on skills, certifications, and professional development trainings. These programs are only available to rising grades 7 – 9 through an application process.

Counselor in Training, ages 14 – 15, June 3 – 7, June 10 – 14, June 17 – 21, June 24 – 28, July 1 – 3, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. YMCA of Greenville's Counselor in Training program is designed to help build and equip future YMCA leaders. Campers will gain hands-on skills, certifications, and professional development trainings. This program is only available to 9th graders through an application process. Contact Sean Tipton at PHYFS@ymcagreenville.org to begin the application process. Member: $165. Non-Member: $210.

Extended Camp – June 3 - 7, June 10 - 14, June 17 - 21, June 24 - 28, July 1 – 3, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 7:30 – 9 a.m. and noon – 6 p.m. Ages 5 – 10. An option for parents who seek to complement their child’s half-day specialty camp with additional activities. When specialty camp is not in session, campers the Full Day Summer Camp for extended camp – only available if the camper is signed up for a specialty camp. Please note: Extended day campers do not go swimming or on field trips. For off-campus specialty camps transportation to day camp will be provided. Member: $65. Non-Member: $85.

Greenville County Summer Day Camps, greenvillerec.com/community-center-summer-camps. Ages 6 – 11. June 3 – Aug. 2 (closed July 4 and 5). Camps are located at Brutontown, Freetown, Mt. Pleasant, Slater Hall, Sterling, Staunton Bridge, and Phillis Wheatley Community Centers.

Hope Remains Ranch Summer Camp, Saddle-Up with Jesus, 1771 John Dodd Road, Wellford, 864-249-3532, info@hoperemains.org, hoperemains.org/summercamp. June 3 – 5, June 10 – 12, June 17 – 19, June 24 – 26. Ages 5 – 12. Experience life on a ranch. This hands-on experience includes learning basic horsemanship skills such as grooming, daily horseback riding, games with miniature horses, finger painting with horses, hands-on horse care, and other horse-related adventures. A unique approach combines equine activities with Biblical teachings that help promote spiritual growth.

Mauldin Summer Camp, 10 City Center Drive, Mauldin, 864-335-4852, cityofmauldin.org/things-to-do/mauldin-sports-center/#summercamp. May 28 – Aug. 7. Camps include day trips, games, sports, movies and more. Details are online.

Middle Tyger YMCA, 720 Shoals Road, Duncan, 864-433-9623, spartanburgymca.org/summer-camp-at-the-ymca-of-greater-spartanburg. See summer camp details online.

Millie Lewis Greenville, 1228 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite B, Greenville, 864-299-1101, millielewisgreenville.com. Build confidence, poise and much more with programs for children and teens. Details will be available online.

Park Place Children’s Center Summer Camp, 205 Batesville Road, Simpsonville, 864-270-5910, cindy@parkplacechild.com, ParkPlaceChild.com. Monday – Friday, May 28 – Aug. 2. Completed grades K – 5. Each week will include crafts, group games and challenges, science experiments, tech time, playground time, a movie day and either off-campus or in-house field trips. Wednesdays feature water play and on Fridays every camper will participate in Amazing Athletes. Cost is $50 registration fee and $299 per week. Tuition includes breakfast, lunch, snack, field trips and/or special in-house activities.

Powdersville YMCA Summer Day Camp, 9115 SC-81, Piedmont, 864-625-2060. bestsummerever@pcymca.net, pcymca.net/summercamp. May 29 – July 30. Full details are online.

SportsClub Greenville, 712 Congaree Road, Greenville, 864-288-7220, sportsclubkids@sportsclub.sc.com, sportsclubsc.com/programs-events/youth/sportsclub-kids/summer-camp. Main Camp for rising grades K5 – 4. Main Camp is all about building skills in a fun and safe environment. Camp activities range from free swim to crafts, science experiments to sports, community service to field trips and everything in between. Details and registration are available online. Also available – Senior Camp: rising grades 5 – 8 and Counselor in Training: rising grade 9.

2024 Camp Themes

May 28-31: Around the WorldJune 3-7: Mario PartyJune 10-14: Mythology WeekJune 17-21: Survivor WeekJune 24-28: Olympic WeekJuly 1-3: America WeekJuly 8-12: Safari WeekJuly 15-19: Hawaiian WeekJuly 22-26: Movie WeekJuly 29-Aug. 2: Farewell to Summer

Traditional Day Camp – Prisma Health Family YMCA (Camps will be held at two church locations TBA.) 864-963-3605, PHYFS@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

June 3 - 7, June 10 - 14, June 17 - 21, June 24 - 28, July 1 – 3, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rising grades K5 – 1, ages 5 – 7

Rising grades 2 – 3, ages 7 – 9

Rising grades 4 – 5, ages 9 – 11

Rising grade 6, ages 11 – 12

Full Day Summer Camp program – children grow their social skills, build confidence, and make life-long memories in small, grade-level groups. Each week, campers will play games, swim, go on field trips, and choose from activities such as sports, archery, cooking, crafts, outdoor skills and more. Each week provides unique experiences and themes. Member: $165. Non-Member: $210.

Counselor in Training Program, age 14 – YMCA of Greenville's Counselor in Training program is designed to help build and equip future YMCA leaders. Campers will gain hands-on skills, certifications, and professional development trainings. This program is only available to 9th graders through an application process. Contact Sean Tipton at PHYFS@ymcagreenville.org to begin the application process.

Spartanburg Day School Camp Griffin, 1701 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg. 864-680-4114. summer@sdsgriffin.org, spartanburgdayschool.org/summer. Ages 30 months+ – grade 9. May 29 – Aug. 2. A wide variety of programs are offered. Camps operate daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with early and late stay options from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Half- and full-day options are available for campers 2 years to grade 4. Campers of all ages and interests are invited to unlock a new passion, embrace their creative side, unleash their inner athlete, or let their adventurous spirit soar. Preschoolers will enjoy Doc McStuffins Days, Little Chefs, Super Kitties Summer, and dozens of other engaging camps. Kindergarten and 1st-grade students will explore Gabby's Dollhouse, Ninjago Training Camp, Critter Camp, and many other options. Triwizard Tournament, Brave, and Chemistry and Cookies Camp are just a few of the camps for 2nd-4th graders, and 5th - 9th graders will engage in amazing adventures in Wheels Week, Outdoor Odyssey, Aqua Adventure, and other camps in the adventures series. Campers in grades 5K and older can also participate in sports camps, including basketball, tennis, baseball, and more.

Spartanburg Parks Summer Day Camps, Spartanburg, 864-542-5028, spartanburgparks.org. Ages 5 – 12. Summer Day Camp is offered for 8 weeks during summer break. Activities include games, arts and crafts, guest speakers and field trips. Current Summer Day Camp sites are Inman Elementary School/Inman Intermediate School, Timken Community Center (Cowpens), and Woodruff Leisure Center. A limited number of half summer (4-weeks) scholarships are available. Details are online.

Sunshine House – Legendary Summer Camp

6900 White Horse Road, Greenville, 864-294-0332, sunshinehouse.com/greenville

315 New Neely Ferry Road, Mauldin, 864-288-3267, sunshinehouse.com/mauldin

6805 State Park Road, Travelers Rest, 864-834-8414, sunshinehouse.com/tr

755 E. Butler Road, Mauldin, 864-281-0167, sunshinehouse.com/east-butler

10 Edwards Mill Road, Taylors, 864-244-8412, sunshinehouse.com/taylors

2685 Dry Pocket Road, Greer, 864-288-5842, sunshinehouse.com/greer

9370 Highway 81 N., Piedmont, 864-295-2226, sunshinehouse.com/piedmont

1944 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, 864-772-3266, sunshinehouse.com/anderson

804 S. Danzler Road, Duncan, 864-949-6556, sunshinehouse.com/duncan

626 Powdersville Road, Easley, 864-850-7737, sunshinehouse.com/easley

3030 Reidville Road, Spartanburg, 864-574-1013, sunshinehouse.com/reidville

1085 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, 864-582-3757, sunshinehouse.com/spartanburg-17

1225 Cross Anchor Road, Woodruff, 864-670-8014, sunshinehouse.com/woodruff

For summer program details, visit sunshinehouse.com/summer. Each week includes new themed experiences, activities, and field trips.

Summer Camp at TCMU, 300 College St., Greenville, 864-233-7755, programs@tcmupstate.org, tcmupstate.org/camp. Camps are 9 a.m. – noon, June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12 and July 15-19. Grades pre-K – 5. Each camp day is infused with STEAM-based learning and museum exploration based on a different weekly theme.

Day Camps

Thomas E. Hannah YMCA, 151 Ribault St., Spartanburg, 864-585-0306, spartanburgymca.org. See summer camp details online.

Willis Road YMCA, 501 Willis Road, Spartanburg, 864- 310-6400, spartanburgymca.org. See summer camp details online.

Day Camps

Traditional Day Camp at YMCA Judson Community Center, 2 Eighth St., Greenville, 864-271-8800, mykeva.floyd@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

June 3 - 7, June 10 - 14, June 17 - 21, June 24 - 28, July 1 – 3, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grades K5 – 1, ages 4 – 5

Rising grades 2 – 3, ages 6 – 7

Rising grades 4 – 5, ages 8 – 9

Rising grade 6 – 8, ages 10 – 13

Full Day Summer Camp program – children grow their social skills, build confidence, and make life-long memories in small, grade-level groups. Each week, campers will play games, swim, go on field trips, and choose from activities such as sports, archery, cooking, crafts, outdoor skills and more. Each week provides unique experiences and themes. Member: $165. Non-Member: $210.

EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND NATURE

Traditional Day Camp at Caine Halter Family YMCA, 721 Cleveland St., Greenville, 864-679-9622, chyfs@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

Jr. Engineering Camp – June 24 – 28 or July 29 – Aug. 2, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9 – 13. We can rebuild it. Faster. Stronger. In this building camp for curious innovators, campers will explore items from the world around them and figure out how they can build it better. From simple machines to propulsion cars, campers will channel their inner engineer as they engage in hands-on STEM challenges and inventive projects. Using SC State Standards for engineering, students will build 21st century skills in critical thinking, problem solving, technology, collaboration and more. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Star Wars – June 3 – 7, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9 – 13 and June 17 – 21, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 8. Attention young Padawans – Something inside of you has always been there, but now it has awakened. Jedi masters will promote STEAM learning using the stories from the move series Star Wars. Using science and technology, art, and engineering, in accordance with SC State Standards, campers will learn to master the wielding of the lightsaber with Jedi Masters, build and maintain their very own droid or X Wing Starfighter, and strengthen the body and mind (though art) in order to effectively use the force. Through this training, Padawans will discover the power of the hero within. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Spy Kids – June 10 – 14 or July 15 – 19, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9 – 13. Solve crimes and unravel the mystery of what's lurking in the shadows. Spy Kids campers will engage in STEAM activities like observation, code deciphering, gadget building, secret messages, and more. Using math and science, in accordance with SC State Standards, Spy Kids will interact with information that they have seen or will potentially see in their classrooms. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Jurassic Lab Camp – July 8 – 12, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 8. Jump into a time machine and travel back to the days of the dinosaurs –Campers will learn about fossil formation, prehistoric plants, and the varieties of dinosaurs that roamed the earth millions of years ago. Campers will craft their own dino eggs and fossils, go on a special dinosaur dig, learn how to keep a field journal of all their discoveries and create their own Jurassic terrarium. This fascinating interactive camp combines biology, paleontology, botany, and art in accordance with SC State Standards. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Mad Scientist – June 10 – 14 or July 15 – 19, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 8. Mad Scientist Camp – Using SC State Standards for science, campers will unleash the awesomeness of the scientific method, then use it to explore the world of chemical reactions, discover the connection between solids, liquids, and gases, and much more. At the end, campers will take home all their creative projects for friends and family to enjoy, as well as the tools of their trade to continue their scientific journeys at home. Your little scientist will be "mad" about science after their experience. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Space Camp – July 10 – 14 or July 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9 – 13 and June 24 – 28, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 8. Space Camp is designed to inspire young scientists’ curiosity, passion, and confidence to discover something extraordinary. Young astronauts will be sent out on specially developed exciting space missions that provide educational opportunities in physics, rocketry, and astronomy in accordance with SC State Standards. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Camperdown Academy Camp Creekside, 65 Verdae Commons Drive, Greenville, 864-244-8899, campcreekside@camperdown.org, camperdown.org. June 10 – July 19, excluding the week of July 4, grades 1 – 6. Camperdown Academy offers rising grades 1 – 6 a chance to combine summer learning with summer fun at Camp Creekside. Specially trained in the Orton-Gillingham Approach, teachers use multisensory instruction with a camp-wide 5:1 student to teacher ratio to ensure maximum progress. Academics in the morning focus on reading, writing, and math. Afternoons are filled with adventures that provide an exciting and engaging camp experience. Weekly themes include Board Battles, Sports are a BALL, Stroke of Art, Olympics-Go for Gold, and STEM-tastic adventures. Camperdown Academy is a school that specializes in successfully helping children who struggle with language-based learning differences. Camp Creekside does not require that your child have a documented diagnosis for dyslexia. All camp activities take place on the 10 acre campus in the heart of the Verdae community near downtown Greenville. The summer camp is run by the experienced and dedicated teachers of Camperdown Academy. Camp Creekside is a five-week adventure designed to deliver academic results. Camp runs from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. weekdays with an optional early 8 a.m. arrival. Cost is $400 per week.

Challenge Island Summer Camps – Get a full list of classes and STEAM summer camp programs at challenge-island.com/greenvillesc.

Clemson University Academic Camps, Clemson, clemson.edu/summer/camps. A wide variety of academic camps are offered. Details will be available online.

Greenville Technical College Summer Camps, 556 Perry Ave., Greenville. 864-250-8246, Josh.Jones@gvltec.edu, gvltec.edu/community/camps/index.html. Ages 11 – 18, June 10 – July 25. Students in Greenville County can explore fun learning opportunities at Greenville Technical College this summer. Camps in the areas of culinary, 3D printing, robotics and more will allow students to experience hands-on learning taught by leaders in the field.

Greenville Zoo – Zoo Camp, 150 Cleveland Park Drive, Greenville, 864-467-4850, zooed@greenvillesc.gov, greenvillezoo.com. Ages 5 – 14, June – August. This year at zoo camp, art and nature will collide to create fun games, experiments, behind-the-scenes adventures, animal encounters, keeper chats, and more. Look for more details and registration online.

Hatcher Garden – Woodland Adventure Camp, 820 John B. White Sr. Blvd., Spartanburg, 864-574-7724, robin@hatchergarden.org , hatchergarden.org. June. Grades 3 – 5. This four-day summer science and art camp is designed to entertain, educate, and enlighten. Programs are taught by trained educators and their assistants, incorporating South Carolina State Science, Mathematics, Language Arts, and Social Studies standards.

Ivybrook Academy, 303 SC Highway 14, Simpsonville, 864-661-0050, Leslie.davis@Ivybrookacademy.com, ivybrookacademy.com/five-forks. Ages 2 – 6, June 10 – 14, June 17 – 21, June24 – 28, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26. Ivybrook Academy offers a seasonal program with exciting themes that will help children learn while having fun. This program is designed for children ages 2 – 6, and they will be split up into beginner, intermediate, and advanced groups.

Jocassee Adventure Camp, 580 Jocassee Lake Road, P.O. Box 582, Salem, 864-280-5501, info@jocasseelaketours.com, jocasseelaketours.com. Summer Fridays, starting in June. A day of adventure and discovery around Lake Jocassee for children, parents, and grandparents. While this nature camp is child-focused, there is plenty to engage the inner child in all. Details and booking information are online.

Mathnasium Summer Program and STEAM Camps

1756 Woodruff Road, Greenville, 864-626-3030, greenvillefiveforks@mathnasium.com, mathnasium.com/greenvillefiveforks. June 3 – Aug. 2. Ages K4 – 13. Mathnasium Summer Programs feature customized learning programs and fun math games. Students work one-on-one with instructors as well as in small groups. Campers spend one hour on math instruction and the second hour is dedicated to games and activities. STEAM Camps run mornings 9 a.m. – noon select weeks in June and July and include STEAM activities for elementary and middle school students.

2247 Augusta St., Greenville, 864-626-3031, greenvilledowntown@mathnasium.com, mathnasium.com/greenvilledowntown. June 3 – July 31. Ages 4 – 13. Mathnasium Summer Programs feature customized learning programs and fun math games. Students work one-on-one with instructors as well as in small groups. Campers spend one hour on math instruction and the second hour is dedicated to games and activities. STEAM Camp runs 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. select weeks in June and July and includes 60-90 minute Mathnasium sessions and fun activities throughout the day.

Roper Mountain Summer Exploration Camps, 402 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville, 864-355-8900, ropermtnsciencectr@greenville.k12.sc.us, RoperMountain.org. June 3 – Aug. 2. Completed K4 – age 14. Summer Explorations provides a wide variety of week-long day camps that mix learning and fun: art, animals, pop culture, physics, Legos, science fun for all ages and more. Camps are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – noon or 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Member registration begins March 4. Open registration begins March 6. Upgrade to Creator or Originator membership for an invitation to onsite concierge registration on Feb. 26 and 27.

South Carolina Botanical Garden, 150 Discovery Lane, Clemson, 864-656-3405, clemson.edu/scbg/learn/youth-families.html. Details and registration are online. 2024 camps include:

June 3 – 7 Mountains to Sea

June 10 – 14 Garden Discovery

June 17 – 21 Creativity Camp

June 24 – 28 Creature Power

July 8 – 12 Great Green Adventure

July 15 – 19 Circle Up! STEM Adventure

South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St., Columbia, scmuseum.org/summercamps. Details are online.

Spartanburg Science Center, 200 E. St. John St., Spartanburg, 864-583-2777, science@spartanarts.org, spartanburgsciencecenter.org/summer-camps. Rising grades K4 – 8. Details and registration will be available online.

SPORTS

BlocHaven, 701 Easley Bridge Road, Suite 6020, Greenville, blochaven.com. Summer camps are offered for ages 6 – 14. Details will be available online.

Caine Halter Family YMCA, 721 Cleveland St., Greenville, 864-679-9622, ymcagreenville.org.

Swim – June 3 – 7, June 10 – 14, June 17 – 21, June 24 – 28, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 12. Swim Camp is held in weekly sessions throughout the summer for swimmers of all levels. Swim Camp is designed to provide a safe, fun environment while improving swimming strokes and learning how to be safer in and around water. Campers will be divided into groups based on swim assessment skill level (Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced). Each group will focus on swimming skills based on current skills and abilities (beginner though advanced swimming strokes). Each day, campers will rotate through swim instruction, group games, free swim, and water safety activities. Member: $120. Non-Member: $155.

Basketball – June 3 – 7 or July 8 – 12 or July 29 – Aug. 2, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 5 – 8. June 24 – 28, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9 – 13. This basketball camp is designed for kids who are being introduced to the sport or have played a few seasons and are beginning to develop basic skills. Kids will learn proper dribbling techniques, passing, basics of defense and more. Kids will play a game or tournament style games on Friday. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Flying Disc Sports – June 3 – 7, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9 – 13. Flying Disc Sports Camp is all about the frisbee. Half disc golf, half ultimate frisbee. Campers will learn different throwing techniques for all scenarios along with rules for both games. On Friday they will play a 9-hole course and have an ultimate frisbee game. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Football – June 10 – 14 or July 8 – 12, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 13. There is a reason football is the most popular sport in America, especially the South. Whether you wear Clemson Orange or Gamecock Garnet this camp will have it all. Kids will be broken into groups by age and have a full understanding of football. They will learn different routes to run, defense skills, how to rip a flag away, and more. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Tennis – June 10 – 14 or June 24 – 28 or July 15 – 19, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 13. Campers will learn how to serve the ball, hit it consistently over the net on returns, learn the rules of the game and more. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Jr. Lifeguard – June 17 – 21 or July 8 – 12, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 11 – 14. Campers will train and learn procedures such as general safety rules, how to respond to aquatic emergencies, and buddy checks. Campers will also complete American Red Cross CPR and First Aid Certification. To attend Jr. Lifeguard Camp, the camper must be at least 11 years old and be able to swim at least 100 yards continuous, any stroke. Member: $120. Non-Member: $155.

Soccer – June 17 – 21 or July 15 – 19, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 5 – 13. Kids will be divided into groups by age and have age-appropriate skills and training. Campers will learn how to properly pass, dribble, control the ball, shoot and more. Campers will play a full game on Friday morning. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Pickleball – June 17 – 21, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8 – 13. A cross between ping pong, badminton, and tennis, pickleball is easy to pick up a paddle and get in the game. Campers will learn the rules of the game, shot techniques, and match strategy. On Friday, they compete in a singles and doubles tournament. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Triathlon – June 24 – 28 or July 15 – 19, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 7 – 11. Triathlon Camp (ages 11-15) and Jr. Tri Camp (ages 7-11) prepares and trains athletes to complete triathlon events. Campers will have fun while participating in biking, swimming, and running training throughout the week. Campers will practice skills such as competitive biking techniques (shifting, cornering, biking up hills successfully, riding in a group), running techniques, swimming, stroke instruction and how to transition. Member: $120. Non-Member: $155.

Volleyball – July 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8 – 13. Campers will learn how to serve consistently over the net, how to hit the ball to both teammates and more. Campers will play a full volleyball game Friday morning. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Sports – July 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 9 – 13. Each day will focus on a different sport, learning the basics of each and playing a scrimmage every day. Campers will get to choose their favorite game and parents will be invited for a full game on Friday. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Clemson University Sports Camps, Clemson, clemson.edu/summer/camps. A wide variety of athletics camps are offered. Details will be available online.

Climb @ Blue Ridge, 301 Bulls Road, Taylors, 864-895-1416, email8@climbbr.com, climbbr.com. Ages 6 and older. All skill levels are welcome for climbing camp. Details and registration are online. Camps are Monday – Friday, noon – 4 p.m.

Converse Athletic Camps, 580 E. Main St., Spartanburg, 864-577-2050, govalkyries.com. Details and registration are online.

Easley Gymnastics Camp, 106 Beacon Hill Court, Easley, 864-269-2007, staff@easleygym.com, EasleyGym.com. Ages 4 and older. All skill levels are welcome. See website for details.

Eastside Family YMCA, 1250 Taylors Road, Taylors, 864-292-2790, ymcagreenville.org.

Swim – June 3 – 7, June 10 – 14, June 17 – 21, June 24 – 28, July 8 – 12, July 15 – 19, July 22 – 26, July 29 – Aug. 2, noon – 3 p.m., ages 6 – 12.

Swim Camp is held in weekly sessions throughout the summer for swimmers of all levels. Swim Camp is designed to provide a safe, fun environment while improving swimming strokes and learning how to be safer in and around water. Campers will be divided into groups based on swim assessment skill level (beginner, intermediate, and advanced). Each group will focus on swimming skills based on current skills and abilities. Each day, campers will rotate through swim instruction, group games, free swim, and water safety activities. Member: $120. Non-Member: $155.

Soccer – June 3 – 7 or June 10 – 14 or July 8 – 12, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8 – 13. Soccer Camp focuses on fundamental skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and game strategies. Participants will engage in drills, small-sided games, and friendly matches to enhance their soccer prowess. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Triathlon – June 17 – 21 or July 8 – 12, noon – 3 p.m., ages 7 – 11. Triathlon Camp (ages 11-15) and Jr. Tri Camp (ages 7-11) prepares and trains athletes to complete triathlon events. Campers will have fun while participating in biking, swimming, and running training throughout the week. Campers will practice skills such as competitive biking techniques (shifting, cornering, biking up hills successfully, riding in a group), running techniques, swimming, stroke instruction and how to transition. Member: $120. Non-Member: $155.

Flag Football – June 17 – 21 or June 24 – 28, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8 – 13. At Eastside's flag football camp, participants will learn the fundamentals of flag football, including passing, receiving, and defensive strategies. Through skill building exercises and scrimmage games, campers will gain confidence and teamwork skills on the gridiron. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Pickleball – July 15 – 19, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8 – 13. Pickleball camp introduces participants to the basics of this exciting and accessible racquet sport. Campers will learn proper techniques, rules, and engage in friendly matches, promoting agility and hand-eye coordination. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Conditioning – July 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8 – 13. Conditioning camp is designed to improve strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular health. Through a variety of activities, including circuit training and aerobic exercises, participants will enhance their physical well-being in a supportive and encouraging atmosphere. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Jr. Lifeguard – July 29 – Aug. 2, noon – 3 p.m., ages 6 – 12. Campers will train and learn procedures such as general safety rules, how to respond to aquatic emergencies, and buddy checks. Campers will also complete American Red Cross CPR and First Aid certification. To attend Jr. Lifeguard Camp, the camper must be at least 11 years old and be able to swim at least 100 yards continuous, any stroke. Member: $120. Non-Member: $155.

For soccer enthusiasts – July 29 – Aug. 2, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 8 – 13. Professional coaching staff is geared up to elevate the futsal game through precision passing, dynamic dribbling, and team camaraderie. With surprise visits from local futsal legends, inspiring guest coaches, and daily mini tournaments, it's a perfect blend of learning and healthy competition. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Foothills Gymnastics Center, 198 Couch Lane, Easley, 864-270-5940, kimfgc@aol.com, foothillsgymnasticscenter.com.

Gymnastics Camp – June and July. Ages 4 and older.

Ninja Camp – June and July. Ages 4 and older.

Cheer and Tumble Camp – June and July. Boys and girls ages 4 and older.

Furman Volleyball Camp, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Alley Gym, Greenville, 864-420-8993, furmanvolleyballcamp@gmail.com, furmanvolleyballcamp.com. July 8 – 11. Full-day camp for ages 10 – 14. Open to all skill levels and genders, whether you're an athlete that is playing at the club level or is new to the game of volleyball. Campers will have the opportunity to learn from the Furman Volleyball coaching staff, work with the current FUVB players, and compete with and against other athletes in your age group. Athletes will be grouped depending on skill level and age. Rising 9th graders who are newer to volleyball or are not ready for Elite overnight camp should register for All Skills Full Day Camp and not Elite Camp.

Day Camps

Furman University Sports Camps, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, furman.edu/summer-programs/youth-programs/athletic-programs. A wide variety of summer athletics camps are offered. Details will be available online.

George I. Theisen Family YMCA (Camp will be held at another location TBA.) 864-834-2400, lindsey.hardin@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

Soccer – June 17 – 21, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 5 – 10. Soccer camp is for any skill level player. Campers are grouped based on age and skill level. Throughout the week, they focus on basic or more advanced drills of dribbling, scoring and shooting. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Basketball – July 8 – 12, 9 a.m. – noon, ages 5 – 10. Basketball camp is for any skill level player. Campers are grouped based on age and skill level. Throughout the week, they focus on basic or more advanced drills of dribbling, passing, and shooting. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Haas Family Golf Junior Camp with LPGA Coach Sandy Halkett, 8000 Pelham Road, Greenville, 864-288-0001, sandy@haasfamilygolf.com, haasfamilygolf.com. June – August. Ages 6 – 16. Learn to play golf from tee to green. Camps are 9 a.m. – noon, Monday – Thursday and include three days Haas and one day playing on the golf course. Camps are co-ed and all levels are welcome. No clubs needed. Camps are rain or shine – covered hitting areas are available for shelter for sun/heat and rain. Camps are taught by US Kids Golf Certified Coaches, LPGA Class A Instructors and Division I Collegiate Players. Camp Jr. Coaches will be local high school team players.

Day Camps

Kroc Greenville Sports Camp, 424 Westfield St., Greenville, 864-527-5948, krocgreenville.org/KrocGreenville/home. Summer camp program details and registration will be available online.

Day Camps

Nike Soccer Camp at Furman University, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, 864-294-2053, andrew.burr@furman.edu, ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-camp-furman-university. Ages 4 – 14, June 24 – 28. Get better this summer at the Nike Soccer Camp at Furman University. Directing the camp will be Head Coach Andrew Burr and his highly experienced coaching staff. Camp is for girls and boys ages 4 – 14 of all skill levels. Campers will be split into groups by age and skill level.

Prisma Health YMCA Basketball Camp at Old Pilgrim Baptist Church,

3540 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, 864-963-3605, phsports@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org. June 10 – 14 or July 22 – 26, 8:45 a.m. – noon, ages 8 – 14. Each day campers will go through skills training (passing, throwing, catching, route running, defense/positions) and team conditioning (running/sprints) with the goal of building confidence as an athlete and individual. Each day includes a word of the day devotion during snack time such as Respect, Honesty, Caring, Responsibility, and Teamwork. This camp is for kids of all skill levels. Campers will be split into groups according to age and/or ability and all groups will develop skills throughout the week and will participate in an end of the week intersquad scrimmage. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Prisma Health Family YMCA Camps at the Sports Fields at Adams Mill, 100 Adams Mill Road, Simpsonville, 864-963-3605, phsports@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org.

Flag Football – June 3 – 7 or July 15 – 19, 8:45 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 14. Each day campers in flag football will go through skills training (passing, throwing, catching, route running, defense/positions) and team conditioning (running/sprints) with the goal of building confidence as an athlete and individual. Each day includes a word of the day devotion during snack time such as Respect, Honesty, Caring, Responsibility, and Teamwork. This camp is for kids of all skill levels. Campers will be split into groups according to age and/or ability and all groups will develop skills throughout the week and will participate in an end of the week intersquad scrimmage. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Baseball – June 17 – 21, 8:45 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 9. Each day campers will go through skills training (athletic positioning, throwing, fielding, hitting, and player positions) and team conditioning (running/sprints) with the goal of building confidence as an athlete and individual. Each day includes a word of the day devotion during snack time such as Respect, Honesty, Caring, Responsibility, and Teamwork. This camp is for kids of all skill levels. Campers will be split into groups according to age and/or ability and all groups will develop skills throughout the week and will participate in an end of the week intersquad scrimmage. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Ultimate Frisbee Camp – June 17 – 21, 8:45 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 14. Each day campers will go through skills training (passing, throwing, catching, defense/positions) and team conditioning (running/sprints) with the goal of building confidence as an athlete and individual. Each day includes a word of the day devotion during snack time such as Respect, Honesty, Caring, Responsibility, and Teamwork. This camp is for kids of all skill levels. Campers will be split into groups according to age and/or ability and all groups will develop skills throughout the week and will participate in an end of the week intersquad scrimmage. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Soccer – June 24 – 28 or July 29 – Aug. 2, 8:45 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 14. Each day campers will go through skills training (passing, shooting, dribbling, defense/positions) and team conditioning (running/sprints) with the goal of building confidence as an athlete and individual. Each day includes a word of the day devotion during snack time such as Respect, Honesty, Caring, Responsibility, and Teamwork. This camp is for kids of all skill levels. Campers will be split into groups according to age and/or ability and all groups will develop skills throughout the week and will participate in an end of the week intersquad scrimmage. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Cross Country + Track & Field – July 8 – 12, 8:45 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 14. Each day campers will go through skills training (interval running, running form, long/triple jumps, relays, starts) and team conditioning (running/sprints) with the goal of building confidence as an athlete and individual. Each day includes a word of the day devotion during snack time such as Respect, Honesty, Caring, Responsibility, and Teamwork. This camp is for kids of all skill levels. Campers will be split into groups according to age and/or ability and all groups will develop skills throughout the week and will participate in an end of the week meet/competition. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Field Hockey Camp – July 8 – 12, 8:45 a.m. – noon, ages 6 – 14. Each day campers will go through skills training passing/receiving, dribbling/ball control, shooting, defense/positions) and team conditioning (running/sprints) with the goal of building confidence as an athlete and individual. Each day includes a word of the day devotion during snack time such as Respect, Honesty, Caring, Responsibility, and Teamwork. This camp is for kids of all skill levels. Campers will be split into groups according to age and/or ability and all groups will develop skills throughout the week and will participate in an end of the week meet/competition. Member: $110. Non-Member: $135.

Prisma Health Family YMCA Triathlon Camp, 550 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, 864-963-3605, phaquatics@ymcagreenville.org, ymcagreenville.org. June 10 – 12 or June 17 – 21 or June 24 – 28 or July 8 – 12 or July 15 – 19 or July 22 – 26, 1 – 4 p.m., ages 11 – 15,

Triathlon Camp (ages 11-15) and Jr. Tri Camp (ages 7-11) prepares and trains athletes to complete triathlon events. Campers will have fun while participating in biking, swimming, and running training throughout the week. Campers will practice skills such as competitive biking techniques (shifting, cornering, biking up hills successfully, riding in a group), running techniques, swimming, stroke instruction and how to transition. Member: $120. Non-Member: $155.

Roller Time Skating Academy – Summer Skate Camp, 2310 River Road, Piedmont, 864-332-9172, rollertimeskatingacademy@gmail.com, rollertimefsc.com, Grades K4 – 5, CCES: June 3 – 7, July 15 – 19, 9 a.m. – noon,

ASP: June 17 – 21, July 22 – 26, 9 a.m. – noon, RTFSC Piedmont: June 24 – 28, 9 a.m. – noon. Roller Time uses a multi-sensory approach to teaching roller skating. Students are instructed using verbal directions, visual demonstration, and one-on-one, hands-on instructions as needed. Roller Time specializes in teaching beginners, intermediate, as well as advanced skaters. Lessons with certified instructor Angela Pitts.

Scott Halkett Soccer Academy, 800 University Way, Greer, 864-561-0080, shalkett@scotthalkettsocceracademy.com, scotthalkettsocceracademy.com. Ages 5 – 14, June 10 – 14, July 15 – 19 . Soccer Day Camp is held on the campus of USC Upstate from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Day Camps

SportsClub Five Forks, 317 Scuffletown Road, Simpsonville,864-675-5808, sportsclubkids@sportsclub.sc.com, sportsclubsc.com/programs-events/youth/sportsclub-kids/summer-camp. Rising grades K5 – 7, 9 a.m. – noon. Details and registration are online.

July 15-19: Basketball Camp

July 22-26:Volleyball Camp

SportsClub Greenville, 712 Congaree Road, Greenville, 864-288-7220, sportsclubkids@sportsclub.sc.com, sportsclubsc.com/programs-events/youth/sportsclub-kids/summer-camp.

Rising grades K5 – 7, 9 a.m. – noon. Details and registration are online.

June 3-7: Tennis CampJune 10-14: Cheer CampJune 17-21: Soccer CampJuly 8-12: Tennis Camp

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Upstate Parent’s 2024 Day Camp Guide