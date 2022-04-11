Upstate Parent: Reducing your food costs and waste with tips from The Zero Waste Family

The summer bounty of farmers markets and home gardens is just around the corner. Now is the perfect time to set some family goals for reducing waste. And Fredrika Syren, author of “Zero Waste for Families: A Practical Guide,” creator of The Zero Waste Family (zerowastefamily.com), and a mother of three, is an expert on reducing a growing family’s impact on the environment.

The book will be released on Earth Day, April 22. It is a thorough guide for change, with Syren’s family modeling how to make it work, and it even includes the perspective of her 14-year-old daughter, Bella.

Choose one or more of Syren’s steps and make it a family project, enlisting kids to try their hand at something simple, like sorting recycling, and working up to planning a waste-free picnic. Syren offers recipes for using up kitchen scraps, formulas for homemade cleaning products and much more.

The Zero Waste Family

To get you started, Syren offers these tips for reducing your food budget:

If your budget allows, stock up on items that are on sale. (For example, Syren loaded up on bananas on sale and froze them for smoothies and banana bread.) Keep an eye out for discounts on food you know your family will eat.

Buy local as much as possible. A CSA (Community Support Agriculture) box contains local, seasonal food and may save you money.

Eat for the season. Shop your farmers' market for fresh, local food.

Grocery shop only once a week and stick to it.

Limit buying canned goods.

Buy in bulk as much as possible.

Have at least one meat-free day a week – meat and fish are expensive.

Serve a lot of fruits and vegetables with each meal — they are better for your health and will fill your tummies, too.

Be creative at the end of the week and cook from what you have at home – leftover vegetables and beans can become wonderful soups, pasta dishes, stir-fries and stews.

Use leftovers the next day to cook another meal. Leftover pasta can be a fun pasta salad, leftover chicken can be used for sandwiches, etc.

Clean out your fridge and freezer often and inventory what you have, then build a meal plan from that.

(Source: The Zero Waste Family, zerowastefamily.com).

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Reducing your food costs, waste with tips from The Zero Waste Family