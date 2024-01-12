After Upstate storm, New Washington Heights community renews concerns about Greenlink hub

Angela Aiken remembers gathering at the New Washington Heights Happy Hearts Community Center during her childhood, where community elders would cook hot meals for the children. She grew up playing in the nearby Richland Creek that runs alongside the center.

This year, Aiken said the community center will celebrate its 75th anniversary. This week, it also saw its worst flood since construction on the nearby Greenlink bus site began.

During a large storm that hit the Upstate on Jan. 9, many areas across the region saw high speed winds and surging water. New Washington Heights was one of the communities hit hardest by flooding.

The recent flooding follows years of contention between the New Washington Heights community and Greenville County over the use of land where Washington High School once stood during school segregation.

"It’s like, ‘If I can't erase your history, then I'll wash your history away,’" Aiken said as she discussed community history in the center the day after the storm.

Aiken went live on Facebook while the rain came down Tuesday. She showed the water from the Richland Creek flowing over the community center’s footbridge.

The historic community center sits at the bottom of the hill on Loop Street. At the top of the hill, at what was the former site of the school, a new maintenance station for the city-operated Greenlink buses is undergoing construction.

Members of the New Washington Heights community vehemently opposed the construction of the bus hub, seeking both an injunction and an economic blockade as the city moved forward with construction plans.

Flooding was one of the concerns residents raised to local politicians. According to Climate and Economic Justice data from the U.S. Council on Environmental Quality, the census tract where New Washington Heights is in the 66th percentile for projected flood risks.

Aiken said Tuesday’s storm confirmed their fears.

Water rushed through a tunnel next to the building and down the hill from Arcadia Drive, she said.

Darker water from the creek flowed next to flood waters that were red from the clay of the hill, before it finally mixed together further down. The following day, trash and debris that flooded in with the water remained along the creek. Plastic bags were tangled in the tree branches, and a line of garbage left along the grass showed where the creek’s banks had overflowed.

“The heavens opened up to let us see that our fears were legitimate,” she said.

A line of garbage and debris remains outside the Happy Hearts Community Center the day after a large storm caused the banks of Richland Creek to flood.

A historic high school site becomes a city garage

New Washington Heights became a residential area in the 1940s. Black residents were the primary homeowners in the area.

"It was thriving. It was all Black community homeowners, you know, and that was something unique," Aiken said. "Everybody owned their own house."

Several community members worked together to establish the community center, which opened in June 1949. Aiken said she remembers the neighborhood as a "bubble."

"They kept us very, very safe over here," she said.

Angela Aiken sits in the New Washington Heights Happy Hearts Community Center the day after a storm flooded the creek outside.

In 2013, Greenville County worked with residents to develop a community plan for New Washington Heights. In addition to short-term goals like making the area more pedestrian-friendly or pruning dangerous limbs, a master plan for the area also included creation of single-family homes, office space, assisted living facilities and other developments.

The plans outlined the county’s goal to use the area as “recreational fields” on the hill where Washington High School operated until Greenville schools integrated in 1970.

Input from the community led to a 2017 county "vision report" for New Washington Heights, which referenced a playground, a splash pad and spaces for ESL training, among other ideas for the 26.5 acres where the school once stood.

But in March 2020, Greenville County Council began to consider donating the property to become the home of dozens of city buses. Confusion about meetings held during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a missed deadline for residents of New Washington Heights to speak at a public hearing. By May, the property was transferred.

The community members of New Washington Heights held protests and continued to express concern about construction of the new bus site. They attempted to designate the site as a historical landmark, but Aiken said the process was "like a dog chasing its own tail."

Aiken said the New Washington Heights community was never heard.

"The history that has taken place within the walls of this community should have been enough to make Greenville proud," she said. "But instead, it's just like, you know, we are nobody."

In 2022, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan visited the area and residents told him they were concerned that the Greenlink site would exacerbate environmental problems they were already experiencing, such as flooding and runoff.

Additionally, the Calm Waters Group, a California-based firm that offers climate-focused policy development, sustainability planning and stakeholder engagement, identified heavy air pollution in the area, along with additional flood and sinkhole risks following the demolition of the former school site.

Now, construction sites and a chain-link fence line the creek next to the community center.

Water from Richland Creek meets runoff water filled with red clay from Arcadia Drive outside the Happy Hearts Community Center following a large storm. In the background, a "no trespassing" sign can be seen on a fence separating the center from the Greenlink bus hub construction.

"We’re going to lose this part of history."

Since construction began, a stream of water has trickled down from the site to the community center, yet nothing has compared to the water from the January storm, Aiken said.

"It's slanted, where everything that runs off was going to run towards the community," she said about the construction site. "It’s exactly just like I envisioned it."

According to a statement from Greenlink Director James Keel to the Greenville News, when the county received their permit in 2022, they were required to have a third-party inspector called Terracon do a stormwater, erosion and sedimentation inspection monthly and after rainfalls of more than 0.5 inches. The county also records rainfall daily and performs a monthly inspection.

In response to the flooding on Jan. 9, the site recorded 6.3 inches of rain, according to Keel’s statement. Terracon reviewed the site the following day and reported that all of the county’s best management practices were operating appropriately and did not require maintenance, nor were additional practices needed.

The Happy Hearts Community Center in New Washington Heights has been operating since June of 1949. In 2024, residents will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The Terracon report noted that water was entering the site through Arcadia Drive. Keel wrote that, according to the report, the Greenlink site is not a cause for concern.

However, Aiken said the community believes their fears about the site are legitimate.

"We never signed on for these environmental hazards," she added.

On Tuesday, while walking through the community center site, Aiken stepped in standing water. Her calf-length boot was completely submerged, and she feared she’d stepped into a sinkhole. Once she realized she had not, she said she was angry.

"I got overwhelmed with anger because this shouldn't be happening. Had you guys listened to us, had you done what you promised that you were going to do – make retention ponds and do all these things to protect this community," Aiken said. "None of that has come to pass."

Tree limbs bend the fences separating the Happy Hearts Community Center from the Greenlink bus hub construction. Next to the damage, a sign reading "no trespassing" can be seen.

Now, Aiken and the other New Washington Heights residents face additional severe weather on Friday. Aiken said the fear of what may happen to the community center makes it difficult to keep a meal down.

She worries this week’s flood is the beginning of washing the community away – that Richland Creek is going to become a river. She’s afraid that the bottom of the hill will become a massive sinkhole. She’s afraid the water will creep inside the community center building.

But despite her exhaustion, she will keep fighting for the community, she said.

"We were good neighbors. We've always been good neighbors," Aiken said about New Washington Heights residents. "But anytime you come in and oppress a person, don't look for them to shake your hand while you’re oppressing them."

