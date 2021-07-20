Upstate New York cop hailed a hero after rescuing family from burning home

A cop was hailed for his heroic actions after he rushed into a house engulfed in flames in Upstate New York Monday and rescued a family trapped inside, according to police.

Officer Mark Conklin was alerted to a possible house fire in Jamestown, about 70 miles southwest of Buffalo. He ran to the scene and found at least five occupants inside the building, the Jamestown Police Department told Erie's WJET-TV.

WJET-TV reported that Conklin requested assistance from the Jamestown Fire Department over his radio before he helped pull out three people from the main floor. He then trained his attention on the other occupants-- a mother and child-- and got them to jump from an upstairs window, police said.

"Jump! Jump! I got you!" Conklin could be heard yelling in a bodycam video released by police. He caught them both.

"I can say that I have seen many examples of heroism over the years by officers," said Chief Tim Jackson. "After watching the video of this incident and speaking to others involved, I can say that the actions of Officer Conklin were, to say the least, one of the most outstanding examples of bravery, heroism, and exemplary service I have seen."

The chief also thanked the fire department for fighting the blaze.