Upstate New York couple charged with killing son with cerebral palsy

The upstate New York parents of a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who died “severely underweight” and covered in bed sores were arrested Wednesday.

The boy’s mother, Lisa Waldron, and stepfather, Anthony Waldron, were arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager, who has not been publicly identified, died in May after being found unresponsive at home in Palermo.

In an “extensive” investigation, detectives interviewed his teachers, teachers, doctors, parents and physical and occupational therapists, and collected past records from medical institutions and schools.

In January, the medical examiner ruled the manner of death as homicide, “caused in part by infection and malnutrition.”

Both Lisa and Anthony Waldron pleaded not guilty in front of a judge Wednesday night.

Lisa Waldron was ordered held on a $10,000 bail and Anthony Waldron on a $20,000 bail due to his unwillingness to turn himself in, the district attorney said.

Lisa’s 14-year-old daughter was ordered to stay with her grandmother, according to Syracuse.com.