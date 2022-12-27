What upstate New York looks like after record winter storm

Good Morning America

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday pushed back against the White House's sharp criticism of him busing more migrants to Washington, D.C., over the weekend -- where they arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve in subfreezing temperatures. "The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief .... Instead of their hypocritical complaints about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, President Biden and Border Czar Harris need to step up and do their jobs to secure the border—something they continue failing to do," Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, said in a statement.