Upstate New York police officer arrests on-duty ambulance worker who allegedly bumped his squad car

“Our employee demonstrated sound decision making by prioritizing the care of her patient,” wrote the ambulance company.

A Rochester, New York police officer is, for now, strictly assigned to administrative tasks after he was filmed forcing an emergency medical technician (EMT) into handcuffs while she was assisting a patient, as seen in footage obtained by News10NBC.

After the EMT reportedly hit his squad vehicle with the door of her ambulance on Monday, July 11, an unnamed male officer, who appears to be white, handcuffed the health care professional, who appears to be Black, as she and another EMT stood beside a patient in a gurney.

(Photo: AdobeStock.com)

Per the outlet, the “altercation” took place in a designated ambulance-only zone of Strong Memorial Hospital. The officer was reportedly there to investigate a case.

The officer allegedly demanded that the EMT provide her identification, but she contended that assisting the patient into the hospital’s care was more important to complete first, according to News10NBC.

As the surveillance footage shows, the EMT was inside of the building appearing to check the patient in, when the officer entered wearing a red shirt and forced the woman’s hands behind her back amid the arrest.

The EMT was later released from custody without any charges or tickets, according to the outlet.

NEW: I just talked with @realmalikevans, he tells me as of 11am, he had not watched the video below but is in contact with the chief and everyone is investigating. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/dzgsqwzxNX — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) July 15, 2022

In a statement released by the Rochester Police Department via Twitter on Friday, July 15, Chief David Smith said he ordered an internal investigation after being notified of the incident.

Story continues

“The Rochester Police Department prides itself on providing professional and courteous services to our community,” the statement read. “Pending the internal investigation, the member involved has been placed on administrative assignment. We ask for patience as we ensure that a thorough and complete investigation is completed.”

In a statement released the same day on Facebook, Monroe Ambulance lauded the EMT for keeping the safety of the patient paramount.

Ambulance stock image via Pexels

“While the incident is still under internal investigation, our review of the video footage of the event indicates the safety of both our employee and that of her patient were jeopardized by the action of the officer,” the statement read. “Our employee demonstrated sound decision making by prioritizing the care of her patient and it is the expectation of all our care providers to do the same.”

Per News10NBC, the City of Rochester Police Accountability Board said that independent investigations into police departments following such incidents remain a key stronghold for accountability.

“Incidents like this, along with the nearly 100 additional reports the PAB received since opening our doors, continue to highlight the need for independent investigations into allegations of police misconduct,” the board stated.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Upstate New York police officer arrests on-duty ambulance worker who allegedly bumped his squad car appeared first on TheGrio.