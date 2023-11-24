Upstone Materials more than just quarry

Nov. 24—PLATTSBURGH — There is plenty of opportunity for different types of work at Upstone Materials.

"Everybody sees the quarry but they don't necessarily know all the aspects that we do. They just see crushed stones, but there is a lot more we do here," Alex Menard, Upstone account manager, said.

Upstone Materials is located on Quarry Road between Tom Miller Road and Route 374. Formerly known as Graymont, the quarry, as it is known, has been crushing stones, making asphalt and a host of other materials for more than six decades.

They have operations in Saranac Lake, Malone, Ogdensburg, Massena, Potsdam and Tupper Lake, and they service Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties and part of Hamilton County.

According to the company web site, Upstone's quarries "continue to supply hundreds of thousands of tons of material for projects throughout the North Country including several remediation projects such as the large 7-mile Grasse River cleanup in Massena, NY. They provide quality stone, base and fill for many roadways, landfills, and retaining walls, not to mention sourcing our ready-mix plants for production of concrete.

"We are aiding the DOT in pouring new bridges for our communities along with new home construction throughout the North Country. Many school systems, public and colleges alike, utilize our Ready-Mix for their ever changing and expanding facilities. We provided quality products for the continuous improvement of their infrastructures that feed New York State and beyond, including sluice gates and hands-free anchoring."

Menard said they are usually looking for laborers, but there are other jobs available too.

"It ranges from labor all the way up to skilled welders, skilled drivers, CDL drivers (commercial license), business people in the office... scale house clerks," Menard said.

"There's definitely opportunities."

Menard said they could use about 10 more laborers at Upstone right now and a few more for concrete work, and the company will train them.

"If you wanted to start as a laborer and will work hard, there is definitely chances to move up," he said.

Manufacturing Day helped get the word out about Upstone's opportunities.

"The kids are showing some interest and you can tell the ones that are really interested," Menard said.

"College is great, but it is not for everyone and there are ample opportunities to do other trades. That's why events like this are good because everybody sees what is out there and they see that you don't necessarily need a degree to do some of these things."

