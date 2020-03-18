New coronavirus cases in Asian countries that seemed to have outbreaks under control are being blamed on people fleeing Europe

Countries in Asia were the first to experience outbreaks of COVID-19, and they set an example of the effectiveness of lockdowns, mass testing, and social distancing.

But the Financial Times reported Wednesday that a rise in imported coronavirus cases from Europe and other countries with ongoing transmission was prompting governments to place new restrictions on travelers arriving from overseas.

Following weeks of decline, a small uptick in coronavirus cases has been reported in some Asian countries, adding uncertainy to global efforts to halt the pandemic.

When the outbreak first took hold in January and February, China and South Korea swiftly implemented city-wide lockdowns, mass testing, and extreme social-distancing measures that many believed set an example for how effective restrictive measures could be in containing the infection.

But officials in parts of South Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore now believe that a big share of new cases appear to be coming from outside their borders, not within, according to the Financial Times.

"There is a challenge to containment by the increasing number of imported infections in all of these locations at the moment from Europe, but in the future it could be from other parts of the world as well," Ben Cowling, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong, told the Financial Times.

Officials have cited a rise in "imported cases" from citizens flying home to flee the outbreaks of COVID-19 in Europe, prompting them to tighten restrictions on travelers coming from overseas.

China, Taiwan, and South Korea are screening travelers from Europe and mandating quarantines

President Xi Jinping declared last week that China had basically "curbed" COVID-19 in the city of Wuhan and the province of Hubei, where thousands of new cases were reported daily at the peak of the outbreak. On Monday, China had only 21 new cases of COVID-19 — and all but one were travelers coming from abroad, according to Chinese officials, the New York Post reported.

Since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, the National Immigration Administration said about 120,000 people a day entered China from overseas, according to the Financial Times. In response to threat of imported cases, new arrivals at more than a dozen Chinese provinces will be required to quarantine for 14 days, the Financial Times reported.

Taiwan had become a case study for its swift response to the crisis with just 100 cases confirmed Tuesday. But new cases have begun to slowly inch up on the island — of the 23 new cases reported Wednesday, 21 were imported, according to the Financial Times.

Hong Kong health officials also reported that all but one of its 14 new cases Wednesday had recently come from overseas. According to the Financial Times, nearly 90% of its new COVID-19 patients from March 9 to March 17 had recently returned from other countries.

Taiwan has since closed its borders to all foreigners and tightened quarantine measures within its borders, zeroing in on Taiwanese citizens who had traveled overseas and then visited a doctor for symptoms associated with COVID-19. Hong Kong officials announced that new arrivals would be subject to a mandatory 14 days of self-isolation.

South Korea, which previously had the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in Asia, will begin stricter screening for visitors coming from Europe, where the outbreak is rapidly spreading, the Japan Times reported.

The novel coronavirus has swept the globe, infecting 200,000 people and killing 8,000 in 155 countries and territories. In the early days of the outbreak, a huge portion of COVID-19 cases were reported in mainland China — but the number of new cases outside has since surpassed those in China. More than 82,000 people known to be infected have since recovered, mostly in China.

While European countries and the US are scrambling to curb the infection within their borders, Asian countries are turning their attention to keeping the virus out.

