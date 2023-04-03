Uptick in incidents involving gel ball blasters prompt warning from Canton Police

A social media challenge involving a popular toy gun has caused problems over the last several weeks for one Norfolk County community, prompting a warning from officials.

Canton Police say they’ve responded to multiple incidents involving juveniles shooting gel ball blasters, otherwise known as “orbeez guns”. Some youths even freeze the gel balls as part of a social media “challenge” that make the gel balls even more dangerous to the public, according to authorities.

Because of this, the town announced “orbeez guns” are prohibited on all town properties, businesses, with a heavy emphasis on fields, libraries, school property, and school buses.

“The most important information you need to know about this item is that it can be easily mistaken for an actual firearm,” Canton Police wrote in a letter to the community. “In the contemporary times we live in, this dangerous fact could cause an immense amount of confusion and panic throughout our town.”

Shooting these guns is strongly discouraged and could lead to criminal charges, according to officials.

Police are also urging parents to talk to their children about the “orbeez challenge” and the impact it can have on themselves and the community.

“It is our sincere hope that by addressing this matter with your children and continuing to echo the importance of making good choices, we can bring this concern to an end without any further incidents,” Canton Police said.

