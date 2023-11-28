Upton County Sheriff resigns from position
Deputy Sheriff Sara Brown was then unanimously appointed Sheriff by the Upton County Commissioner’s Court during its meeting on Monday.
Deputy Sheriff Sara Brown was then unanimously appointed Sheriff by the Upton County Commissioner’s Court during its meeting on Monday.
Delsey! Away! Travelpro! Longchamp! Stellar sales are rolling across the web at Amazon, Walmart, Macy’s and beyond.
The defending national champions rolled past New Hampshire on Monday night to break the record previously held by North Carolina.
The Vikings and Bears didn't score a TD until deep into the fourth quarter.
Score huge savings on top brands like Ninja, Dyson, Levi's, Sharper Image and other faves now.
From the brand's popular Clifton 8s to its marathon-ready runners, we have the scoop on the holiday sales not to miss.
LeBron James has played more minutes than anyone else in NBA history.
Stomach paralysis and gastrointestinal illness are some of the complications patients or their families have opened up about experiencing after taking weight loss drugs.
The earliest Cam Robinson can return is Dec. 31 against the Panthers.
Last week, the Ukrainian government fired two of its top cybersecurity officials, who are accused of embezzlement. Ukraine’s senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk announced the firings in a public post on Telegram last week. The two officials are Yurii Shchyhol, head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, or SSSCIP, and his deputy Victor Zhora, who had become a staple at international conferences as the public face of Ukraine’s cybersecurity defenders.
Save up to 56 percent on Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire Tablets and more.
Singapore-based fast fashion platform Shein has confidentially planned to go public in the United States, according to multiple media reports. The Wall Street Journal broke the news earlier on Monday. Shein raised $2 billion at a $66 billion valuation earlier this year, but is expected to go public at a valuation as high as $90 billion.
Balsam & Cedar, Sparkling Cinnamon: The coveted large jars are massively discounted ... right in time for hibernation season.
This is the cheapest this cup has ever been!
I'm now a convert.
Four Bills players confronted an Eagles fan during Sunday's game, and Lawson shoved him before walking away. Both wrote Monday that the fan threatened them and their families.
Michigan won its third straight against Ohio State on Saturday and will face Iowa in the Big Ten title game.
Benavidez and Stevenson are the future of this game. Both are young, motivated and highly talented.
Andy Behrens breaks down the most impactful free agents who could make a difference for fantasy managers facing big roster decisions.
Here are the best Cyber Monday 2023 laptop deals we could find, including all-time low prices on Apple MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks and more.
You don't have to spend a lot to snag some of the best Cyber Monday deals of the season. In this list, get Coach, Stanley, UGG and even cashmere for as low as $25!