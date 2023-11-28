Upton County Sheriff resigns from position

TechCrunch

Last week, the Ukrainian government fired two of its top cybersecurity officials, who are accused of embezzlement. Ukraine’s senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk announced the firings in a public post on Telegram last week. The two officials are Yurii Shchyhol, head of Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, or SSSCIP, and his deputy Victor Zhora, who had become a staple at international conferences as the public face of Ukraine’s cybersecurity defenders.