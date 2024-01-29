New Uptown barber Scissors & Scotch combines top-shelf cocktails with quality haircuts

A new barbershop experience has opened in Uptown.

Scissors & Scotch and MPV Properties announced the opening of their more than 2,000-square-foot location in the Ally Charlotte Center building on South Tryon Street. This is the first Scissors & Scotch’s in the state.

The men’s grooming franchise combines high-quality haircuts and top-shelf cocktails and has reinvented the barbershop game since it first opened back in 2015.

Kerry Lebel, owner of Scissors & Scotch, is excited to provide this unique experience to Queen City residents.

“As the franchisee owner of Scissors & Scotch’s new location in Charlotte, I am thrilled to announce our grand opening! Our team is dedicated to providing our customers with a top-tier end-to-end experience that combines the best of both worlds: a luxurious grooming experience and a premium bar experience,” Lebel said. “We believe that our unique concept will be a hit with the people of Charlotte, and we can’t wait to welcome you to our new location in Uptown Charlotte.”

