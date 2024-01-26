Uptown’s new food hall adds Just Chicken to lineup

This new-to-market concept puts the focus solely on chicken tenders.

Just Chicken is set to open at noon Jan. 27 in uptown Charlotte’s Monarch Market. The 18,000-square-foot food hall is on the ground floor of One Independence Center at 101 N. Tryon St.

Crescent Communities invested $18 million into that project, with the goal of creating a culinary hub to serve uptown’s office workers, theatergoers and sports fans. There are a dozen food stalls, each with a unique offering — from Laotian food and sushi to burgers and a twist on Tex-Mex.

Columbus, Ohio-based Just Chicken offers a simple menu but focuses on high-quality ingredients with hand-breaded chicken tenders, made-from-scratch sauces and fresh-cut fries.

