Uptown shooting, two murders reported in Charlotte during Easter weekend

One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Uptown Charlotte on Sunday and two others were murdered in separate incidents over the weekend.

The shooting in Uptown occurred at approximately 8:47 p.m. on West Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Romare Bearden Park, according to CMPD and MEDIC.

The victim is an unidentified man who was shot once and transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

In addition to the shooting in Uptown, CMPD is investigating two homicides. One took place Friday; the other was Sunday.

An unidentified person on Friday was found dead close to a busy area near airport hotels and Interstate 85 in west Charlotte. Police have since ruled the death a homicide.

On Sunday shortly after 9:12 p.m., officers arrived at Metals Drive in the North Tryon Division after an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call and found an person who was shot. Medics arrived and pronounced the person dead.

Anyone with information about the crimes is encouraged to call CMPD’s tip line at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a Homicide Unit detective or leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

