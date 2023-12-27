New 'UPUD' zoning district approved

Dec. 27—Members of the Dalton-Varnell-Whitfield County Planning Commission approved an update to the unified zoning ordinance at a public meeting on Dec. 18, paving the way for the creation of a new "urban planned unit development" (UPUD) district classification.

"This proposal has come about as a redevelopment tool in order to create some creative redevelopment opportunities for areas in our metropolitan statistical area," said Northwest Georgia Regional Commission planner Ethan Calhoun. "What this essentially would do is allow an urban planned unit development and this would function very similarly to our existing planned unit development, where petitioners bring forth a site design that would then be addressed by staff and a recommendation would be given on whether to approve or deny it."

The existing PUD designation, he said, requires a minimum of 15 acres.

The UPUD, however, would not have "any minimum lot size." But it would have a maximum lot size threshold of eight acres.

"So any development that would be larger than eight acres would have to utilize one of our conventional zone districts," Calhoun added. "Or if it's large enough, a conventional PUD."

With the UPUD designation in place, Calhoun said applicants would be held to the standards of their specific site plans "in perpetuity, until they're either rezoned or they request rezoning to be changed."

Calhoun said that various architectural standards would apply for UPUD properties.

"To ensure the development that occurs is quality development, but would allow the density necessary to satisfy workforce and attainable housing," Calhoun said.

Speaking in support of the new zoning district proposal was Carl Campbell, executive director of the Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority.

"In 2018, the Greater Dalton Chamber and Believe Greater Dalton did a housing study to determine the status of the housing in our community," Campbell said. "What that report said was that we were vastly understocked in available product and that the product we had didn't quite meet the needs and desires of the people that were trying to live here and work here."

That's where the UPUD comes in, he said.

"One of the ways to do that, especially in the urbanized areas or the cities would be to have a more dense neighborhood," Campbell said. "Smaller lot sizes, but architectural controls that require the houses built will be built to certain standards, like Hardie board instead of vinyl siding."

At the public meeting, Campbell showed off conceptual designs for a piece of property currently owned by the city of Dalton.

"This is a real plan that we hope to build," he said. "You couldn't do this neighborhood on this property without about a dozen variances ... so this UPUD language puts barriers in place, restrictions in place to make sure somebody's building something that's not going to hurt the neighbors' property."

Engineers, Campbell said, have already drawn up some plans for the proposed site.

"We have requested a grant to help pay for those streets and the goal for that is to make these houses affordable," he continued. "We're talking about building homes under $300,000, those are hard to find in our community."

The property, off Hamilton Street near the vicinity of Bryman's Plaza South, was donated to the city by Mohawk in 2010.

"It's been required to be a green space ever since," Campbell said. "So when companies started talking to us about trying to fix the housing problem for workers ... we started trying to figure out if you could do something on this piece of property."

The aforementioned metropolitan statistical area comprises roughly four square miles within and just outside the city of Dalton.

Campbell noted that the housing types permitted in the UPUD area would be single-family homes and not apartments. He did not specify the footprints of the proposed units at the public meeting or indicate how many units could be constructed at the specific site.

"There are duplexes allowed in that," he said. "They're small homes, they're not tiny homes — don't think about rolling one off the back of a truck or something like that, these are craftsman-style built homes, but they're not large."

Members of the board voted across the dais to recommend the approval of the zoning ordinance amendment.

"I think this sounds like a good deal," said planning commission Chair Jim Lidderdale.