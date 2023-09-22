Upward COVID-19 trends not yet hitting south-central Minnesota

Sep. 22—MANKATO — A rise in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations elsewhere hasn't yet come to south-central Minnesota, according to new data.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed hospitalizations and the proportion of deaths from COVID-19 are up 7.7% and 12.5%, respectively, over the last week in the U.S.

South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 hospitalization total decreased during roughly the same time period, while overall hospital bed usage remained in the low category.

For fatalities, the nine area counties have had only two confirmed from COVID-19 over about the last six weeks. They've had 41 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far in 2023, according to Minnesota Department of Health data, compared to 114 during the same date range last year.

New wastewater data for the south-central region showed more of a mixed bag. On one hand the COVID-19 levels found in samples are slightly down compared to a month ago. On the other hand, the levels rose sharply over the last week, more than quadrupling during that period.

Wastewater data proved to be one of the most effective ways to anticipate COVID-19 trends during the pandemic. University of Minnesota research found increased COVID-19 levels in wastewater correspond with new cases one to two weeks later.

On Sept. 1 the University of Minnesota Medical School and Minnesota Department of Health teamed up to continue testing wastewater samples for COVID-19 and eventually add influenza and RSV tracking as well. Previously the Metropolitan Council partnered with the U of M Genomics Center on the wastewater testing.

An announcement on the switch touted the predictive abilities of the wastewater data.

"Going forward, the synergy between MDH and UMN will be a force multiplying effort that serves as an early warning system for pathogens that impact public health," stated Mark Osborn, study lead and an assistant professor at the U of M Medical School.

Andrea Ahneman of the state Department of Health confirmed the sides are continuing to work on the verification process for RSV and influenza and a timeline isn't yet firmed up on when it'll be ready. Once launched, it would be the first time predictive metrics on RSV and influenza are publicly available on this scale in Minnesota.

Another first this year is the availability of COVID-19, influenza and RSV vaccines at the same time. The CDC recommends COVID-19 and flu vaccines for people older than 6 months.

An announcement by the CDC on Friday added pregnant women to the RSV vaccine recommendation list, joining certain people older than 60 and infants and young children. One dose administered to a woman in weeks 32 to 36 of pregnancy reduces the risk of RSV hospitalization by 57% in a baby's first six months after birth, according to CDC data.

"I encourage parents to talk to their doctors about how to protect their little ones against serious RSV illness, using either a vaccine given during pregnancy, or an RSV immunization given to your baby after birth," stated CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen in the announcement.

