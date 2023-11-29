Upway // Your Next E-Bike Priced Right

TechCrunch

Upway, the French startup that refurbishes and resells electric bikes and recently launched in the U.S., has brought on new funding at a higher valuation than its previous round. The $30 million Series B up round, led by Korelya Capital, into a startup that deals in e-bikes signals that Upway is proving out an impressive enough business case to boost its market capitalization at a time when most valuations are coming back down to earth. Upway didn't share its new valuation, but the fresh capital brings its total funding to $60 million.