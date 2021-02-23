Upwork: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Upwork Inc. (UPWK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $925,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The online freelance marketplace operator posted revenue of $106.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $22.9 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $373.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Upwork said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

Upwork shares have climbed 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $51.57, climbing sixfold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPWK

