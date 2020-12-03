Clarivate Awards Restricted Share Units to Global Workforce

·2 min read

Introduces unique rewards program based on Customer Delight survey score

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that it has introduced a unique colleague retention program, awarding its global workforce restricted share units (RSUs) based on the company's customer satisfaction survey score.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)
(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

"We firmly believe that all colleagues should have an opportunity to earn shares in Clarivate and participate in our company's success and I'm especially proud to be able to roll out this program in such an extraordinary year," said Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, Clarivate. "Our people are our most valuable assets and need to be treated as such. By basing the rewards program on our Customer Delight score, we are connecting the success of our customers with the success of our colleagues and company. It creates a powerful and virtuous circle for long-term success."

Basing the grant value on the Customer Delight score aligns with the company's business strategy to deliver great customer experiences, engaging colleagues and providing sustainable rewards to retain talent and build an organization for the future. The program translates into a $2,000 RSU grant to nearly 5,000 full time colleagues, and it has been implemented worldwide.

Stead concluded, "Everyone contributes to our success and everyone can now become a shareholder and participate in creating long term value for Clarivate and themselves. We believe that human ingenuity will make the world a better place and by creating this unique program, we show that ingenuity and innovation begins at home."

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media contact
Tabita Seagrave, Global Head of Corporate Communications
media.enquiries@clarivate.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-awards-restricted-share-units-to-global-workforce-301185360.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/03/c8188.html

