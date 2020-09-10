Ur-Energy to Present September 14 at the 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG, TSX:URE) announces that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will present on September 14, 2020, at the 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by HC Wainwright & Co., which this year is being conducted virtually. The Company will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference, on September 15, 2020.

Mr. Klenda will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the Conference.

Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2020. You may join the webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/urg/1486718. The presentation will be webcast live or you may view it on the event site (www.hcwevents.com) for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation also will be available on our website, www.ur-energy.com.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to participate in the conference, including scheduling a time to meet with Mr. Klenda, please click on the following link to register for the conference www.hcwevents.com. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting on September 15, 2020 with the Company.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur–Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Jeffrey Klenda

Chairman & CEO

866-981-4588

Jeff.Klenda@Ur-Energy.com

