Uranus is hiding 13 invisible rings. These images captured their warm glow for the first time.

Lawrence Sromovsky, University of Wisconsin-Madison/W.W. Keck Observatory





Four decades years after their discovery, the 13 mysterious rings around Uranus surprised astronomers again this summer.

In June, new images captured their warm glow for the first time. Well, warm for Uranus.

At -320 degrees Fahrenheit, the rings are 10 degrees warmer than the planet's surface, which is the coldest in our solar system. Scientists determined the rings' temperature thanks to these thermal images.

The findings were described in a study published in the Astronomical Journal last month. To capture the images, researchers used the Atacama Large Millimeter Array and the Very Large Telescope in Chile to measure the temperature structure of Uranus's atmosphere. They were surprised to find that they'd picked up thermal readings of the planet's rings.

"It's cool that we can even do this with the instruments we have," Edward Molter, a graduate student at University of California Berkeley and the study's lead author, said in a press release. "I was just trying to image the planet as best I could and I saw the rings. It was amazing."

uranus rings More

UC Berkeley image by Edward Molter and Imke de Pater

Molter and co-author Imke de Pater, a professor of astronomy, made the above composite image above, which shows the rings' thermal glow at radio wavelengths. The dark bands in the image capture molecules that absorb radio waves. In Uranus's case, that's probably hydrogen sulfide. The yellow spot is the planet's north pole, where those molecules are sparse.

"We were astonished to see the rings jump out clearly when we reduced the data for the first time," Leigh Fletcher, who led the telescope observations, said.

The study confirmed that Uranus's epsilon ring — the brightest, widest, and densest of the planet's rings — is unique among other rings in our solar system.

Saturn's ice rings, which bright and wide enough to see with a standard telescope, are made of particles of varying sizes, from dust with a width of one thousandth of a millimeter to house-sized chunks of ice. Jupiter's and Neptune's rings are mostly made up of those tiny dust particles.

uranus rings More

Edward Molter, Imke de Pater, Michael Roman and Leigh Fletcher

Urnaus's epsilon ring, however, only contains rocks at least the size of golf balls.