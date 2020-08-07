    Advertisement

    Urban Edge Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW YORK (AP) _ Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $21.7 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $31.3 million, or 27 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers posted revenue of $73.6 million in the period.

    The company's shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UE

