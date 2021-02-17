Urban Edge Properties: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $28 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $19 million, or 16 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers posted revenue of $87.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $107.5 million. Revenue was reported as $330.1 million.

The company's shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.42, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UE

