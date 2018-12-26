Is Urban Edge Properties’s (NYSE:UE) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Jeff Olson has been the CEO of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) since 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jeff Olson’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Urban Edge Properties has a market capitalization of US$2.1b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.4m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.0m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and the median CEO compensation was US$3.8m.

So Jeff Olson receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Urban Edge Properties has changed from year to year.

Is Urban Edge Properties Growing?

On average over the last three years, Urban Edge Properties has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 4.7% each year. Its revenue is up 4.4% over last year.

I’d prefer higher revenue growth, but I’m happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise.

Has Urban Edge Properties Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 23% over three years, some Urban Edge Properties shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Jeff Olson is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And we think the shareholder returns – over three years – have been underwhelming. So many would argue that the CEO is certainly not underpaid. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Urban Edge Properties shares (free trial).

