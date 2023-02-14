Urban Edge Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had funds from operations of $40.6 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $13.7 million, or 12 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers, based in New York, posted revenue of $101.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $101.3 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $148.5 million. Revenue was reported as $396.4 million.

Urban Edge Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.11 to $1.17 per share.

